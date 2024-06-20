Can’t Miss Alabama: Kick off summer with amazing family attractions

MLB at Rickwood: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues will be a contest between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants June 20. (Jason S. McCrory / The Rampant Lion Photography)

Rock the Country

The folks behind Rock the South have launched the new Rock the Country music event featuring Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd and other artists. In addition to music, the festival will offer an array of activities and themed festivities, including a permanent jewelry bar, a cowboy hat booth, a personalized trucker hat booth and various attractions. Rock the Country is offering a single-day ticket option. Two-day passes are still available for purchase, with options ranging from general admission to VIP experiences and elevated reserved seating. Special RV and car camping packages are also available. The festival arrives in Mobile June 21-22. For tickets and the complete lineup, visit the website. Follow this link for details about the Rock the South festival in Cullman July 18-20.

Anniston Heritage Festival

R&B Artist Lyfe Jennings will headline the Anniston Heritage Festival celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday, June 22, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Y.A.V.O.C., Sherry Reaves, Pooh & Phaze 2 Band and Chris Voice are among the performers. For event information, call 256-236-8221 or 256-454-2724. Alabama Power is among the supporters of the event. Admission is free. The venue is Zinn Park.

African Heritage Festival

Celebrate the vibrant traditions of African cultures at the Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA) Saturday, June 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., including the museum’s African art galleries, at the African Heritage Festival. The festive event will include food and art projects. The festival is free to attend, except for performances in the BMA auditorium, which has limited seating. Nonmembers can reserve up to six seats with a $5 donation per seat. BMA members can reserve up to two seats for free. If additional seats are needed, BMA members can reserve up to four more seats for a $5 donation per seat. Reserve your seat here.

CahaBazaar Under the Stars

Join Cahaba Brewing Company for its second annual CahaBazaar Under the Stars. Live music includes Jason Grubbs, Steven Lane, The Peaches and Plastic Gems. Take care of your shopping needs with more than 90 local vendor markets, and there will be food trucks onsite selling food. A silent auction will benefit the Brother Bryan Mission. For the complete list of vendors, link here. The venue is at 4425 Third Ave. South in Birmingham.

A Tribute to the Negro Leagues

Celebrate Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Tribute to the Negro Leagues at Birmingham’s Rickwood Field Thursday, June 20. Rickwood Field, the oldest professional ballpark in the country and former home of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues, will be the site of a contest between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants. The Birmingham Black Barons called Rickwood Field home from 1924 through 1960. As a teenager, Willie Mays began his professional career with the Black Barons in 1948. Mays played with them before beginning his legendary MLB career as a member of the New York Giants in 1951. Rickwood Field was the site of the final Negro League World Series game in October 1948, which saw Mays’ Black Barons falling to the Homestead Grays in five games. Tickets are available but scarce.

WildWater Cullman

WildWater is North Alabama’s newest water park featuring a 22,000-square-foot wave pool, 10 thrill rides, a kids’ splash area with eight slides and a drift river for those looking to relax. Have a meal from the Oasis Bistro for lunch, grab a quick snack at The Gully and finish the day with a frozen treat from the Iceberg. The park is open daily. Visit the website for the complete list of things to do and information.

Montgomery Whitewater

There is something for the entire family at Summer Solstice June 21-23 at Montgomery Whitewater. On Friday, the park will offer Sunset Rafting, live music and drink specials at Eddy’s Restaurant and Bar. On Saturday, bring out the kids ages 6 to 14 for Lil’ Tri Kids’ Triathlon, including a kids’ lot, tie-dye station and live music at 10 a.m. On Sunday, kick off Summer Sunday Brunch with live music at Eddy’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday Summer Brunch will be offered June 23 through July 28.

