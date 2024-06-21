Alabama beach bound? 5 stop-worthy places along Alabama highways

Explore these stop-worthy places along Alabama highways while heading south to the beach. (Getty Images)

Excited to spend time at Alabama beaches this summer but not excited about the long car ride?

Break up your road trip by stopping at these stop-worthy places along Alabama highways, including outdoor activities, an iconic gas station and more.

Clanton Peach Park

Stock up on some local, seasonal fruit for your beach vacation at Clanton’s Peach Park. Located off Interstate 65, it is a popular tourist destination and offers a variety of local goods.

Alabama Safari Park

Home to more than 800 animals, the 350-acre wildlife park just south of Montgomery allows you to break up your drive south with friendly animal interactions on a winding 3-mile gravel road. Your family can hand-feed some of the free-roaming zebras, llamas, ostriches and more.

Montgomery Whitewater

Montgomery Whitewater is a sparkling, 120-acre outdoor destination that is sure to kick off your vacation on the right foot, with a restaurant and outdoor bar, walking trails, ziplines, rafting and more.

Buc-ee’s

Located off Interstate 10, Buc-ee’s is a great place to stretch your legs, fill up on gas and explore the endless snack options.

Alligator Alley

Not far from the beaches off Alabama Highway 59 in Summerdale, Alligator Alley is a self-guided tour on an elevated boardwalk where you can see more than 600 alligators relaxing, sunbathing, courting and nesting.

