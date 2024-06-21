Rickwood Field’s return to glory makes for historical MLB night in Alabama’s Magic City

Major League Baseball's salute to the Negro Leagues made for a magical night at the newly-renovated Rickwood Field. (Meg McKinney / Alabama News Center)

Fans filed out of Rickwood Field Thursday night after the St. Louis Cardinals edged the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in the first-ever Major League Baseball game at the nation’s oldest ballpark.

But a group of three from Georgia couldn’t leave with only a memory. Columbus’ Michael Malone and Atlanta’s Gina Cheatham posed in front of a Birmingham Black Barons Baseball bus as Michael Malone Jr. snapped a picture.

The picture, like the game that prompted it, was something that couldn’t be missed.

“This is history and I wanted to bring my son to witness history,” said the elder Malone, who delivers babies in Selma. “His great, great grandfather was a Negro League Baseball player, and we had a baseball glove from that era.

“When I saw it (the game) and I saw that this is historic, I had to bring him here,” he continued. “My father was from Montgomery and that had a lot to do with it. And Miss Gina Cheatham had deep roots in St. Louis. She said, ‘We gotta go. We gotta go to the game. It’s historic. We can’t miss it. It’s a one-off.’”

Michael Malone Jr. snaps a photo of his dad Michael Sr. and Gina Cheatham. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama News Center) Jason Tison dresses for the era. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama News Center)  A fan photographs signs commemorating the Negro Leagues. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama News Center) Jets from the Alabama National Guard's 187th Fighter Wing, the legacy unit for the famed Red Tails of the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II, conducted a flyover for the event. (Meg McKinney / Alabama News Center)  Will and Lindsey Coxwell have a special place in their hearts for Rickwood Field. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama News Center) Charlena Morton of Pelham poses at the Black Barons bus. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama News Center) Randall LaMay, Brenda Harrell and Jason Heberling dressed for the era at Rickwood Field. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama News Center) 

A week of baseball fanfare concluded with Matt Chapman striking out with two on and two outs in the top of the ninth inning to thwart a Giants rally. Fireworks erupted beyond the centerfield wall, just to the right of the manual scoreboard of the vintage venue.

The rockets’ red glare after the game had nothing on the thrilling, emotional fireworks that came before it.

“On this night, in this stadium, we honor the memory of Willie Mays,” Grammy Award-winning singer Jon Batiste said, “and celebrate the original Negro Leagues players. The pioneers! Everybody, make some noise!”

The former Negro Leaguers filed onto the field. Some under their own power. Some leaning on a cane, others on the steadying arm of a Major League player. While some of them, like Mays, made it to the big leagues, others did not. This was their chance to bask in the Major League spotlight.

The Rev. William Greason, the 99-year-old pastor who would throw out the ceremonial first pitch, had a Giant on one arm and a Cardinal on the other.

Bill Greason, one of the first Black Marines, would end up playing for the Birmingham Black Barons in 1948, and then the Cardinals in 1954 at 29-years old. Tom Rinaldi has more with the 99-year old Rev. Bill Greason pic.twitter.com/CFdHk6LJyC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 20, 2024

Willie Mays’ No. 24 was painted on the grass behind home plate. Flanked by Ken Griffey Jr. and Barry Bonds, the godson of Mays, Michael Mays, the son of the legend, walked to home plate.

“Birmingham, I’ve been telling y’all that if there was any way on Earth my father could come down here that he would,” the younger May said. “Well, he’s found another way. You’ve already (stood) to your feet. Let him hear you. He’s listening.”

If the greatest player of all time was indeed listening, he was treated to a chorus of, “Willie! Willie! Willie! Willie!”

Renditions of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the National Anthem were punctuated with a flyover of fighter jets. The Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing, the legacy unit of the famed Red Tails of the Tuskegee Airmen, conducted the flyover.

Earlier, Giants Manager Bob Melvin was asked about being at Rickwood. He politely noted that he had been there before.

“I played here parts of three seasons,” the former Birmingham Baron said. “I’ve been on this field before. Coming back and taking a look for the first time, I got goosebumps. I have a much better perspective than when I was playing in Double-A and I was playing, trying to survive and trying to make it to the big leagues.

“You kind of know the history of the Negro Leagues,” he continued. “The perspective I have now is immense. It was a whole different feeling to be able to walk on that field today and take a look, one of the cooler feelings I’ve had in my career.”



After the game, Enterprise (Ala.) High School alumnus Brendan Donovan reflected on playing in his home state. The Cardinals left fielder and former University of South Alabama Jaguar went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double and three runs batted in.

“I felt like I was a kid again, running around out there,” he told Fox Sports. “To be back in Alabama, a place that I hold dear to my heart, it’s just a special moment. When the sunset finally went down over left field and I could see the ball off the bat, I think I took a moment to myself and I was like, ‘Man that was something I may never forget.’”

“They always told me it was a big yard, so I’m glad they brought the fences in just a tick” Brendan Donovan talks with Tom Verducci after the @Cardinals 6-5 win at Rickwood Field pic.twitter.com/hMFi6HXWWm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 21, 2024

The men in black on the field also made history. Thursday’s game was officiated by the first all-Black umpire crew in American League or National League history.

Jason Tison stood out among fans as he was dressed in a sports jacket, a tie and a hat.

“We tried to dress as the times, for the 1940s, to come to the game,” the Hoover resident said. “We’ve come here before to see other teams play and this is just kind of a whole new atmosphere. It’s beautiful. It’s a wonderful feel. Everything looks wonderful.”

Monroeville’s Lindsey Coxwell and her husband will hold a special place in their hearts for Rickwood Field. The couple posed for pictures at the ballpark when they got engaged.

“We had to come here to recognize Birmingham,” the Oak Grove native said, “and also recognizing Willie Mays and Satchel Paige, who are both from Alabama and amazing Negro League players.”

📍Rickwood Field I had a great time attending the tribute game celebrating the Negro Leagues. These legends paved the way, and tonight, we shined a light on the pioneering athletes who changed the way America plays ball forever. pic.twitter.com/T0ghCzZ6dn — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 21, 2024

What a powerful Tribute to the Negro Leagues! Thanks to everyone who made yesterday’s game at Rickwood Field such a great success! pic.twitter.com/DRtb3XKQMp — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) June 21, 2024

The week of MLB at Rickwood events left fans feeling that they needed to pinch themselves. Folks who arrived late Tuesday for shuttle service from Legion Field had to think they had been whisked back to the days of Alabama football games at the stadium on Graymont Avenue. The only difference was a lack of neighborhood entrepreneurs urging motorists to park in their yards.

The area around Rickwood Field was transformed into an incredible fan experience with food, beverages and lots of vintage cars and historic treats – like a replica bus of the Birmingham Black Barons – that prompted many to stop and pose.

More than one fan craved a Major League return to the ballpark.

“Absolutely,” said Pelham’s Dr. Charlena Morton. “The experience was amazing. Really amazing.”