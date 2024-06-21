Scott Martin: Alabama gets hotter through the weekend

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Easterly to southeasterly winds will bring higher moisture levels to southeastern Alabama, potentially causing some light rain this afternoon. For the rest of the state, expect dry weather with rising temperatures. By afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, and it will feel even hotter because of the higher humidity.

By Saturday, ridging over Alabama will create weak winds and hot conditions, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s. Southeasterly winds will increase moisture levels in our southern and eastern counties, possibly leading to isolated showers and storms in the afternoons and evenings south of Interstate 20.

The ridge will shift westward on Sunday, allowing a trough to develop over the eastern U.S. This change will bring continental northwesterly winds at high altitudes and westerly winds at lower levels, making Sunday even hotter, with highs in the upper 90s. The rain chances will remain low on Sunday, but hot conditions could persist into the beginning of the work week as moisture continues to increase.

MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Increasing humidity will make it muggy to start the work week. On Monday, it will be very hot and humid, with only a small chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s under partly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be almost a carbon copy of Monday — hot and humid, with a low chance of isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms and highs in the mid to upper 90s.

By Wednesday, a significant change in our weather pattern will happen. An increase in moisture levels combined with increasing instability will lead to widespread convection. This means you can expect more frequent showers and thunderstorms. The good news is that these storms will help provide some reduction in temperatures. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

The weather will stay somewhat active on Thursday, with scattered showers and storms possible at times. While humidity levels will continue to be high, afternoon highs will be a little cooler, in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

TROPICS: The circulation of Alberto has dissipated, but heavy rains and flash flooding persist in northeastern Mexico.

A low-pressure area 175 miles north-northeast of the northern Bahamas is showing better organization. It could become a tropical depression while moving west-northwestward at 10-15 mph, potentially affecting the northeastern coast of Florida or Georgia early today. The chance of formation through seven days is 50%.

A broad low-pressure area is expected to form today over southeastern Mexico and northern Central America. Conditions are conducive for gradual development as it moves over the Bay of Campeche on Saturday, with a tropical depression possible this weekend. The chance of formation through seven days is 60%.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.