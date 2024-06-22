Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Jalapeño Salsa

Fresh Strawberry Jalapeño Salsa is a delicious way to make the most of strawberry season and add a little zing to your summer gatherings. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Summer is officially here, and that means it’s time to fire up the grill and enjoy some vibrant, refreshing dishes such as this Fresh Strawberry Jalapeño Salsa.

It’s one of my all-time favorite go-to snacks or appetizers for those sunny cookouts. This delightful mix of sweet and spicy comes together in just minutes, making it the perfect addition to your summer spread.

Nutrition facts about strawberries

Strawberries aren’t just delicious; they’re also a powerhouse of nutrition:

Rich in vitamin C – Just one cup of strawberries provides more than 100% of your daily vitamin C needs, which is great for boosting your immune system and promoting healthy skin.

High in antioxidants – These vibrant berries are packed with antioxidants, which help protect your cells from damage and reduce inflammation.

Good source of fiber – They contain fiber, which aids in digestion and helps you feel full longer.

What I love most about this Fresh Strawberry Jalapeño Salsa is how it perfectly captures the essence of summer. The juicy strawberries and the hint of heat from the jalapeño make it a refreshing and exciting appetizer. Plus, it’s so easy to make that you can throw it together right before your guests arrive and still have plenty of time to enjoy the party.

You can serve it with tortilla chips for a quick snack, or pair it with grilled chicken or fish for a flavorful twist. It’s also fantastic as a topping for tacos or as a refreshing side dish. So, next time you’re planning a cookout or just craving a fresh, summery snack, give this salsa a try. It’s a delicious way to make the most of strawberry season and add a little zing to your summer gatherings. So, get cooking and enjoy this tasty recipe.

Fresh Strawberry Jalapeño Salsa

Click here for a printable version.

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 cups strawberries, finely chopped

1 jalapeño, minced

½ cup red onion, finely diced

½ cup cilantro, finely chopped

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients. Toss and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with your favorite chips and enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutrition information: (serving size about 1½ cup): calories 22, carbohydrates 4 grams, protein 0 grams, fat 0 grams, saturated fat 0 grams, fiber 1 gram, sugar 2 grams, sodium 2 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.