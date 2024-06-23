Alabama Extension, Auburn School of Architecture partner to address housing challenges in underserved communities

Pictured, from left, are Mike Phillips, Alabama Cooperative Extension director; David Hinson, associate dean for Research and Graduate Studies in the Auburn University College of Architecture, Design and Construction (CADC); Paul Brown, Alabama Cooperative Extension associate director; and Karen Rogers, interim dean of the CADC. (contributed)

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) and Auburn University’s College of Architecture, Design and Construction (CADC) have forged a partnership designed to improve the lives of Alabama residents.

Through this collaboration, Extension and the CADC School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture (APLA) will leverage their combined expertise in community development and sustainable design.

The agreement, announced on Auburn’s campus, brings together two units that share a common goal of improving the lives of Alabamians, particularly in rural areas. Through its Rural Studio and Front Porch Initiative, APLA aims to develop a scalable and sustainable process for delivering homes in underserved communities. With an office in each Alabama county, Extension will provide connectivity to those in areas of need.

“The Rural Studio’s innovative approach to sustainable and affordable housing design aligns with our mission to enhance quality of life,” said Mike Phillips, director of Alabama Extension. “By combining our resources and expertise, we can create impactful, lasting solutions that address housing challenges and improve overall community well-being across the state.”

The new partnership brings together two organizations focused on innovation. Alabama Extension leverages its diverse expertise to tailor programs to meet the specific needs of different communities, while the Rural Studio and the Front Porch Initiative continuously push the boundaries of traditional architecture to solve housing issues creatively.

“The CADC’s commitment to serving the citizens of our state and region and the mission of ACES make us natural partners,” said David Hinson, associate dean for Research and Graduate Studies. “We’re excited to become more closely connected to the amazing people in the Extension network and to add our housing expertise to the ACES team.”

Sustainability is a key focus for both CADC and Alabama Extension. The Rural Studio and the Front Porch Initiative emphasize sustainable architecture and building practices, using local materials and innovative design to create affordable, eco-friendly housing. Similarly, Alabama Extension promotes sustainable agricultural practices and natural resource management to support long-term environmental health and economic viability​.

“This partnership is another opportunity for Extension to translate academic research into practical solutions to benefit communities in Alabama,” said Paul Brown, associate director for Alabama Extension. “It will expand mutual programming opportunities.”

“Rural Studio, Front Porch Initiative and ACES are a great team because we’re all committed to enhancing life in rural communities in Alabama,” said associate professor Emily McGlohn. “Rural Studio’s housing and wastewater research coupled with the widespread network and expertise of the Extension System mean we can help more people than we could alone. I’m proud to join the Extension System as part of the new housing resource team.”

This story previously appeared on Auburn University’s website.