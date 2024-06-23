Allied Mineral Products breaks ground on $23.5 million expansion at Alabama plant

Allied Mineral Products' plant in Pell City was built in 2019. Business has grown more rapidly than expected, leading to the announcement of an expansion just five years later. (Allied)

Allied Mineral Products LLC is investing $23.5 million to launch an expansion of its Pell City plant that produces a variety of heat containment refractory products used in industrial applications, Alabama Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair announced.

Allied executives and employees joined state and local officials in groundbreaking ceremonies at the site.

The growth project will add a 200,000-square-foot production facility at 308 Truss Ferry Road in Pell City and create 13 new jobs, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

The company’s workforce now totals 81 full-time employees.

“Since its founding over 60 years ago, Allied Mineral Products has grown into a global company, serving multiple industries and registering sales to more than 100 countries,” McNair said. “With a worldwide presence, the company could have selected another location for this investment, so this expansion in Pell City is truly a testament to the workforce there.”

Growth plans

Construction on the new facility, now under way, will be competed in late 2025. In addition to the new building, the expansion will include installation of new manufacturing equipment including cranes, drying ovens and mixers.

Allied said the project will increase the Pell City facility’s production capacity, improve efficiency, prepare it for growth and increase its ability to serve the company’s Southern region.

“Our partnership with Alabama is strengthened yet again with the expansion of this plant, which we built in 2019,” said Paul Jamieson, president and CEO of Allied Mineral Products. “Our theme for this event is ‘Growth Propels Us.’ This is true for Allied globally, but nowhere more apparent than here in Pell City.

“Locating our facility in Alabama was part of a long-term strategy to expand our manufacturing presence in the South to be closer to our customers. Because of the quality of this workforce and the local support here, our growth in Alabama has been faster than we planned,” Jamieson said. “We are excited to be expanding our facility so soon and are confident this will help us to continue that growth.”

Joining the Department of Commerce to support the project were the Pell City Industrial Development Board and the Alabama workforce development agency, AIDT, which will provide services including skills training on automation technologies for company workers.

“We are happy that Allied Mineral chose its Pell City facility for this new investment. It is always good to see our growth in our industrial base and is a reflection of the quality of the workforce in St. Clair County,” said Stan Batemon, chairman of the St. Clair County Commission.

Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt also cheered the company’s growth plans.

“The City of Pell City is proud to see the continued growth and success at Allied Mineral Products,” he said. “New investment and job growth will stimulate the local economy and highlight the fact that Pell City is a great place for business.”

Besides Pell City, Allied has U.S. locations in Brownsville, Texas, and Columbus, Ohio, where it is headquartered. The company also has facilities in Canada, South America, Europe, India, China and South Africa.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.