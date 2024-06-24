Spirit Airlines to launch first Alabama-based service at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

Spirit Airlines is set to launch its first Alabama-based service at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in October. (Spirit Airlines)

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) will soon welcome a new airline to the community, giving travelers another choice and a new nonstop destination. On Oct. 10, Spirit Airlines will begin daily service to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“This is a great day for our community,” Darlene Wilson, vice chair of the Birmingham Airport Authority Board, said in a press release. “Spirit Airlines is showing a tremendous amount of confidence in this market, and we are thrilled to have this new option available to travelers.”

Spirit Airlines is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with hubs at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Orlando International Airport (MCO), and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). The October launch in Birmingham will mark the first time Spirit serves Alabama. In addition to providing low-fare service to south Florida, the flights will also offer travelers one-stop connections to Latin America and the Caribbean. A strong response from travelers on the initial nonstop to Fort Lauderdale could serve as a launching pad for additional flights and destinations on Spirit.

“We can’t wait to welcome aboard Birmingham travelers looking for both an affordable and convenient way to enjoy Fort Lauderdale’s beautiful beaches,” said John Kirby, vice president of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “Our new daily service will make flying to Fort Lauderdale more accessible and will provide an attractive alternative to driving. It will also make it easier for our Florida guests to enjoy Birmingham’s Southern hospitality.”

One-way flights to Fort Lauderdale start as low as $69, according to a Spirit press release. Other Spirit features include:

No change or cancel fees for all guests.

Increased checked bag weight allowance to 50 pounds.

Extended Future Travel Vouchers expiration to 12 months (for vouchers issued on or after June 3, 2024).

Spirit’s Fit Fleet is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry.

Cabin enhancements with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests and upgrades to Spirit’s unique Big Front Seat.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows guests to watch content from streaming services.

The new Birmingham service comes at a time when traffic at BHM is soaring. Last year, BHM welcomed more than 3 million passengers through the airport, an increase of 14% over the previous year. The trend has continued in 2024 with 10% passenger growth last month.

“With traffic growing rapidly, we think it’s the perfect time to welcome Spirit Airlines to Birmingham,” Wilson said. “We need travelers to book these flights and show our new partner that there is strong demand for additional routes.”

BHM is the largest and busiest airport in Alabama. With the addition of Spirit Airlines, the community is served by five carriers offering nonstop service to 21 airport destinations in 18 cities across the U.S.

The nonstop flights from BHM to FLL are available for booking immediately at https://www.spirit.com/.