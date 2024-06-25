James Spann: Another sizzling summer day for Alabama; mostly dry

James Spann forecasts highs around 100 degrees for many parts of Alabama today from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

HOT: With a mostly sunny sky, we expect a high between 97 and 101 degrees for most of Alabama today. Thankfully, humidity levels will remain relatively low for the northern half of the state, but a heat advisory is in effect for the southwest counties, where humid air is in place. A few spotty showers could form during the heat of the day across far south Alabama, but most places will be dry.

REST OF THE WEEK: The air aloft will be a little colder, and the air a little more unstable, and with rising moisture levels we will bring in the chance of a few scattered, random showers and thunderstorms daily Wednesday through Friday. Most, but not necessarily all, of the storms will come during the afternoons and evenings (around 2 to 10 p.m.), and the chance of any one spot seeing rain daily is 25-30%. Heat levels come down a bit, with highs in the low to mid 90s, but with higher dew points it will pretty much feel the same.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: It is summer in Alabama; expect hot, humid weather Saturday and Sunday with the risk of a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm both days. Highs hold in the 90s. The classic summer weather pattern continues through much of next week.

TROPICS: A westward-moving tropical wave near the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for slow development once the wave reaches the western Caribbean late this week. If anything develops, it will most likely head for Mexico; the National Hurricane Center gives it only a 20% chance of becoming a tropical storm for now.

No tropical systems are expected near the central Gulf Coast (Gulf Shores to Panama City Beach) through July 4.

ON THIS DATE IN 1957: Audrey reached hurricane strength and was moving northward through the Gulf of Mexico. It would make landfall two days later near Sabine Pass and would be one of the deadliest hurricanes in U.S. history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: Three F3 tornadoes crossed the Netherlands, killing seven people and producing widespread damage.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.