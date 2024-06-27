Can’t Miss Alabama: Cool off from the summer heat at Cullman’s WildWater

WildWater Cullman

WildWater is north Alabama’s newest water park featuring a 22,000-square-foot wave pool, 10 thrill rides, a kid’s splash area with eight slides and a drift river for those looking to relax. Have a meal from the Oasis Bistro for lunch, grab a quick snack at The Gully and finish the day with a frozen treat from the Iceberg. The park is open daily. Visit the website for a complete list of things to do, park hours and information.

People of all ages will enjoy Cullman’s newest water park. (Brian Kirk / CPRST) People of all ages will enjoy Cullman’s newest water park. (Brian Kirk / CPRST)

Bob Marley Day celebration

Reggae Street International will present its 28th annual Bob Marley Day celebration, a Caribbean Jerk Chicken Festival, June 29-30 at Birmingham’s Linn Park. The festival will honor Aston “Family Man” Barrett of the Wailers. Headlining this year’s festival is Aston Barrett Jr. & The Wailers band from Kingston, Jamaica. The two-day event will feature traditional reggae music with performances by various artists, dancers and other local talent. For tickets and information, visit the website.

Rock the South ticket sales

The annual country music festival will feature three days of music, camping and fun at York Farms in Cullman. Performers include Eric Church, Hardy, Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum, Oliver Anthony and other artists. In addition to music, the festival will offer various attractions and activities, such as line-dancing lessons, a Ferris wheel, mechanical bull, misting forest and other VIP offerings. The event is set for July 18-20. For the complete lineup and tickets, go to general information and frequently asked questions.

Birmingham Legion soccer

The Magic City’s professional soccer team, Birmingham Legion FC, will face Louisville City FC at Protective Stadium Saturday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online. Birmingham Legion FC games are broadcast live on WABM My68. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information.

‘Zelda in the Backyard’

“Zelda in the Backyard” is underway through Sunday, June 30, at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF). When Libby inherits a wrecked 1961 Rolls-Royce, she sets off on a journey to reassemble the car and pieces of the past her father left behind. In honor of her Alabama roots, she names the car after Zelda Fitzgerald. A little broken herself, Libby finds herself with a new understanding of marriage and family. Follow ASF for its upcoming new season.

'Zelda in the Backyard' is underway through June 30 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. (Hillary Taylor)

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at the Alabama River (Swift Creek Park in Autauga County) will be held Saturday, June 29. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For details about the cleanup, contact George Walthal at 334-799-4173. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 131,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,300 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

OWA Live Concert Series

OWA Live Summer Concert Series will return on Saturdays to the OWA Island Amphitheater in Foley for a diverse lineup of free live music, from heart-pounding rock anthems to soulful jazz melodies. On Saturday, June 29, the Crescent Kings perform from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with Keith Burns as the opening act at 4:30 p.m. Only adults ages 21 and older will be admitted. Shows are July 6, 13, 20 and 27, and Aug. 3 and 10.