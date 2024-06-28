17 Springs recreation and economic development project expected to create generational impact in Elmore County, Alabama

17 Springs recreation complex in Millbrook is part of a $100 million project aimed at creating economic development and tax revenue to Elmore County, Alabama, for years to come. (Cliff Williams / Contributed)

More than 100 construction workers were on site recently at 17 Springs recreation complex bringing to life Phase 2 of a project that involves numerous entities and benefitting communities throughout Elmore County.

Six diamond fields already have turf. Soon the football field at the Highway 14 complex in Millbrook will, too. The adjacent Field House event center at 17 Springs is coming to life as well. Plans also call for an adjacent commercial area to include a dining, hospitality, shopping and entertainment district that will be called “The Marketplace at 17 Springs.”

It is all part of a $100 million project aimed at creating economic development and tax revenue for years to come.

“It’s an economic boom for all of us,” Elmore County Economic Development Authority director Lisa Van Wagner said. “There is nothing else in this state that can compete with this. This will draw visitors from all over. Once The Marketplace is developed, it will be a gold mine of continuous revenue for the county and our municipalities.”

The development is fronted with commercial space in front of the athletic facilities. Two hotels are close to coming to the development. That is in addition to hotels already open in western Elmore County and two currently under construction in Millbrook.

“It is going to perpetually serve and benefit us,” Elmore County Commission chair Bart Mercer said.

The growth in sales and lodging tax has enabled the commission to commit to funding another $20 million in quality-of-life projects across Elmore County. There are more artificial turf diamond fields coming to Holtville and Eclectic. Turf is going down on football fields in those communities and Tallassee, and all will be completed by next summer. Tallassee is also getting a new recreation center.

All of the work is creating attention across the state.

“We don’t bring it up, but everybody asks about it,” Mercer said. “They ask, ‘Hey what is it that y’all are building in Elmore County?’ Of course we love to tell everyone about it.”

Mercer and other officials across Elmore County are quick to note not one entity could complete all of these projects alone.

“I have told multiple people this is an example of what you can do when you extract personal agendas and egos and operate as governmental entities,” Mercer said. “If you truly want to serve the people you represent, this is what it looks like. What we have accomplished is not only a Class A facility, but it is how we have done it that has gotten the attention.”

The project in Millbrook involves five main partners — city of Millbrook, Grandview YMCA, Elmore County Commission, Elmore County Economic Development Authority and Elmore County Board of Education. The projects across the county have varied partners depending on the location. Those include the city of Wetumpka, town of Eclectic and the city of Tallassee.

Everyone brings something to the table to make the projects come together in each community.

At 17 Springs, the YMCA had a donation of property with an idea to create athletic opportunities for area children.

“The property was a catalyst for a lot of this back in 2013,” Grandview YMCA director Bill Meyers said. “We had a very generous family to donate the property, and it allowed us to dream big and get other partners on board.”

The YMCA didn’t have the needed capital to pull together a large-scale project in Elmore County. Conversations started with the city of Millbrook and the county commission. Over time, the partnership formed. Millbrook purchased more property and provided funding. Elmore County provided funding and in-kind services, such as site work.

A.J. Hernandez is the new CEO of the Montgomery YMCA. He comes from Texas and is used to large athletic facilities. He said the YMCA doesn’t have facilities like 17 Springs anywhere, and the project in Millbrook is a new approach for the organization.

“It is really the future state of the Y,” Hernandez said. “This will be the example they will use around the country.”

The Elmore County Board of Education is providing property for some of the projects across the county. Board president David Jones is pleased with how the partnership has benefited so many entities.

“It is amazing what you can accomplish when no one gets credit,” Jones said.

Phase 1 of the project was completed last year and has drawn more than 100,000 guests. It is only about 20% of the work at 17 Springs. Portions of the Blue Gray Tennis Tournament were at the complex. It has allowed Stanhope Elmore High School to create tennis teams. High school regional tennis tournaments have been held there as well as numerous soccer tournaments.

Its pickle ball courts are constantly full and drawing the attention of tournament officials as well.

A version of this article was originally published by The Wetumpka Herald.