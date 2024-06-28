Alabama News Center receives top honors from National Federation of Press Women

Alabama News Center received top awards for writing during the June 22 awards ceremonies held by the National Federation of Press Women (NFPW) in St. Louis, Missouri. This year, NFPW received about 1,850 entries from around the country, with 250 media professionals receiving awards. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center)

The Alabama News Center (ANC) website and several staff received high honors for writing during the June 22 awards ceremony for the National Federation of Press Women (NFPW).

More than 200 professional communicators gathered for NFPW’s annual conference, held this year in St. Louis, Missouri. NFPW President Julie Campbell said about 1,850 entries were submitted to the professional contest. The 250 communicators who won NFPW awards first competed in contests within their states or in an at-large contest for states without contests.

A curated series and two feature stories published on ANC received first place in the Alabama Media Professionals (AMP) awards ceremony, which allowed the work to proceed to NFPW judging later in April.

ANC’s curated series, “1963: Bending Toward Justice, a yearlong series exploring the 60th anniversary of the climax of the civil rights campaign in Birmingham, Alabama,” was awarded second place by NFPW for in-depth reporting.

ANC’s ‘1963: Bending Toward Justice’ curated series includes more than 50 news and feature articles and hundreds of historic photos pertaining to the historic civil rights campaign in Birmingham, Alabama. (Alabama News Center)

Alabama Power Communications Specialist Mike Tomberlin, who serves as ANC editor, said, “Winning these awards is a tremendous honor for the Alabama News Center team. It reaffirms our commitment to telling stories worth sharing, especially those that highlight the rich history and vibrant community of Alabama. Our series on the 60th anniversary of the 1963 civil rights movement in the state is a testament to the power of storytelling in preserving and celebrating our shared heritage.”

The series comprises more than 50 news and feature articles posted during 2023-2024. Writers recognized in the team effort included Anthony Cook, Bob Blalock, Donna Cope, Mark Kelly, Michael Sznajderman and Barnett Wright. Contributors included Alabama Power Communications Specialist Phil Free for photography; Advertising and Sponsorships Project Manager Brandon Smith, who created the series logo; and contract employee Phil Pierce, who provided overall editing of the series.

Cope also won first place for a specialty article – agriculture, “Lovelight Farm enjoys organic growth providing for Alabama restaurants and the public,” for ANC. Carla Davis won third place for the ANC feature “Alabama Power employee receives new kidney, a ‘second chance in life.’”

During April, Alabama Power won numerous Hermes Creative Awards in the 18th annual international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. The “Bending Toward Justice” series earned a Platinum award and the ANC news site won a Gold award. The company’s corporate publication, Powergrams, took home two Gold awards.

Cope won Platinum awards for the ANC features “Bryan Stevenson: 1963 bombing deaths, civil rights movement in Alabama changed the nation, world” and “Alabama Power retiree rides 11,400 miles, helps raise $212,000 for CSU.” Davis won a Platinum award for “Alabama Power employee receives new kidney, a ‘second chance in life’” and Gold honors for “Alabama Power workers restored power in Selma amid own troubles.”

Free earned a Gold Hermes for his cover photo, “Gerson Pickett,” in the October-December 2022 Powergrams magazine. He also won an honorable mention for Powergrams photography from AMP.