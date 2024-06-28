James Spann: Hot, humid day for Alabama with a few scattered showers, storms

RADAR CHECK: Rain is falling early this morning across parts of southeast Alabama. The rest of the state is dry with temperatures in the 70s. Expect a partly sunny sky today with a high between 90 and 95 degrees, close to average for late June. A few widely scattered showers and storms will pop up this afternoon; the chance of any one spot seeing rain is 20-30%.

Scattered showers and storms should be more numerous over the weekend; the chance of rain for your front yard will be 50-60% both days. Most, not necessarily all, of the showers and storms will come from about 1 until 10 p.m. Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds both days with highs remaining in the low to mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The air will be drier Monday and Tuesday; most of the state will be hot and dry with only a few isolated showers for the southern third of the state. Then, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible statewide over the latter half of the week. Highs will be in the 90s, lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical waves across the Atlantic basin. One in the western Caribbean and one in the far eastern Atlantic have 20-30 % probabilities of development. The focus is on Invest 95L in the Central Atlantic, with a 90% chance of development over the next seven days.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with 95L, several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form over the next day or two. This system is expected to move westward at 15 to 20 mph toward the Windward Islands. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system. Some models bring it up to hurricane strength; the name will be Beryl.

It will be in the Caribbean in a week, but there is considerable model spread in the seven- to 10-day range, and it remains too early to know the final destination. We expect no tropical storms or hurricanes for the central Gulf Coast (Gulf Shores to Panama City Beach) through the end of next week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1924: An estimated F4 tornado struck the towns of Sandusky and Lorain, Ohio, killing 85 people and injuring more than 300. This tornado is the deadliest ever in Ohio history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: Lightning struck Lee Trevino and two other golfers at the Western Open golf tournament in Oak Brook, Illinois.

