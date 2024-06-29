Recipe: Minty Watermelon Blueberry Salad

This cool and refreshing Minty Watermelon Blueberry Salad is perfect for any hot summer day. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Happy Fourth of July, y’all. To me, the Fourth of July isn’t complete until you have a huge serving of juicy watermelon. Yum. When I was a kid, watermelon and fireworks were always a tradition for the Fourth.

We would gather at my grandmother’s house, eat barbecued ribs and watermelon, and have tons of fun with firecrackers. Well, my cousins had tons of fun with the firecrackers. I was terrified of them. I hated that they were so loud, and I was afraid that they would burn me.

Even as an adult, I love to watch those beautiful fireworks in the sky, but I hate to hear them nearby. It drives me, and my dog , crazy.

Since the Fourth isn’t complete without watermelon, I decided to add a sophisticated touch and make this Minty Watermelon Blueberry Salad. It’s super easy to make. Just add all of your fruit to a large bowl and toss with fresh mint and lime juice.

This combination is so good. The mint adds an element of freshness to this Minty Watermelon Blueberry Salad that is perfect for the holidays. And if you have any leftovers, you can add it to your blender and make an amazing margarita .

My favorite way to enjoy this Minty Watermelon Blueberry Salad is with a serving of vanilla Greek yogurt. It’s simply the best. I hope that everyone has a safe and happy Fourth of July.

Minty Watermelon Blueberry Salad

Click here for a printable version.

Ingredients

6 cups cubed watermelon

1½ cups blueberries

2 tablespoons finely chopped mint leaves

Juice of one lime

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine watermelon, blueberries and mint.

Squeeze fresh lime juice over the fruit.

Gently toss and serve. Enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.