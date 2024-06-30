Alabama State Parks adding 12 pollinator gardens thanks to RC&D grant funding

The Alabama Association of Resource, Conservation and Development (RC&D) Councils recently presented a $25,000 grant to Alabama State Parks during the Pollinator Festival at Oak Mountain State Park (OMSP) .

The RC&D grant will fund development of 12 pollinator gardens at state parks throughout the state.

“We truly appreciate RC&D for funding this project, which will create a new interactive experience for state parks visitors to enjoy,” Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein said. “These pollinator gardens are more than just something pretty to look at and enjoy. They also improve and enhance habitat for pollinators, and that has incredible ecological benefits for all Alabamians.”

The check presentation included a surprise for Lein as officials dedicated the pollinator garden at OMSP in his honor in recognition of his leadership and his passion to preserve natural spaces. The festivities were part of the first Pollinator Festival at OMSP, which celebrates National Pollinator Week and debuted the first of the 12 pollinator gardens.

“This is an unexpected honor, and I’m greatly humbled by this recognition,” Lein said.

The pollinator gardens funded by the RC&D grant will be in 12 Alabama State Parks:

Tasha Simon, chief of the Natural Resources Section for Alabama State Parks, welcomed the opening of Oak Mountain’s pollinator garden. She said the paced park-by-park schedule of pollinator garden installations will allow park guests to see all the gardens in full bloom by 2025.

Six of the 12 installations will include a story trail, which will be a children’s storybook experience within the pollinator garden. Oak Mountain State Park’s pollinator garden includes a story trail, as do the gardens at Gulf, Wind Creek, Lakepoint, DeSoto and Joe Wheeler State parks.

“Each pollinator garden allows educators to utilize interactive learning tools through our on-site Teacher Toolkits,” said Renee Raney, Alabama State Parks chief of Interpretation and Education. “The kits, paired with the pollinator garden trail experience, provide opportunities beyond the park and into the classroom for students and educators.”

Bees, birds, moths, bats and other pollinators have been in decline in many parts of the country due to habitat fragmentation, pollution and invasive species. Pollinators need flowering plants and vegetation to live and forage for food, which the Alabama State Parks’ new pollinator gardens will supply.

“Healthy ecosystems depend on pollinators,” Simon said. “In fact, at least 75 percent of all the flowering plants on earth are pollinated by insects and animals. These plants stabilize our soils, clean our air, supply oxygen and support wildlife.”

At Oak Mountain, the pollinator garden was installed in an area that was devastated by a tornado in March 2021. “It was the perfect place to create habitat for our pollinators,” Simon said.

Pollinators play a critical role in ecological balance, food production, biodiversity and environmental health.

“The new pollinator gardens are sure to become popular experiences at our state parks. We again want to express our appreciation to RC&D for providing the funding,” Lein said. “We strive for every visitor to enjoy a first-class experience in our state parks, and these gardens definitely fulfill that goal.”