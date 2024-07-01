James Spann: Mostly dry Tuesday for Alabama; scattered storms Wednesday through Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DRY AIR: A nice push of dry air and lower dew points is over the northern half of Alabama. Even in south Alabama showers are almost impossible to find at midafternoon; temperatures are mostly in the 90s. A few scattered strong thunderstorms remain possible across the southeast corner of the state through the evening. Otherwise, tonight will be fair with lows generally between 68 and 75 degrees.

The weather won’t change much Tuesday; afternoon showers will be very hard to find with highs mostly in the mid 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will become more numerous across Alabama Wednesday through Friday as the air becomes more unstable and moisture levels rise. The chance of any one spot getting wet these days is 30-40%, and highs will remain in the 90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Classic summer weather continues. Look for partly sunny, hot, humid days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be between 92 and 96 degrees.

We roll with a persistence forecast next week. It will be hot and humid, with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms daily. Highs will be in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Beryl is in the Caribbean west of the Windward Islands with winds of 150 mph, just under Category 5 strength. Slow weakening is likely over the next few days due to westerly shear; the hurricane will be near or just south of Jamaica Wednesday and should move into northern Belize or Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Friday morning.

It will weaken to a tropical storm over land before moving into the Bay of Campeche Friday night. Beyond that there is considerable model spread, with some ensemble members taking the system westward into Mexico and others suggesting a northward turn toward Texas or even Louisiana. Beryl’s final destination will be determined by the upper air pattern and the strength and depth of the system; it is too early to call for now. The chance of direct impact for the central Gulf Coast (Gulf Shores to Panama City Beach) remains low at this point.

ON THIS DATE IN 2002: San Antonio, Texas, recorded 9.52 inches of rain to set a new record for its greatest rainfall for the entire month of July.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.