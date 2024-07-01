Shape Corp. celebrates opening of second Alabama production facility

Company and area officials celebrate the opening of Shape Corp.'s second Alabama production facility in Tanner. (contributed)

Shape Corp., a global Tier 1 automotive supplier, officially opened its second Alabama production facility in Tanner after completing a $74 million growth project that will create more than 100 jobs in the coming year.

Michigan-based Shape, which opened a plant in nearby Athens in 2016, held a ribbon-cutting at the new 202,306-square-foot facility in SouthPoint Industrial Park.

“This new facility represents our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the automotive industry,” said Mark White, president and CEO of Shape Corp. “By expanding our operations in Alabama, we are not only increasing our production capabilities, but also investing in the local community through job creation and economic growth.

“We are excited about the opportunities this new facility brings to both Shape Corp. and the north Alabama area,” White said.

Angela Till, deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, highlighted the significance of Shape Corp.’s expansion.

“Shape’s new investment project in Alabama represents a milestone for a first-class manufacturer that is marking its 50th anniversary this year,” she said. “Not only will this project allow Shape to expand its operations in north Alabama, but it will also create a significant number of jobs that will provide citizens with a career and valuable opportunities for leadership and skill development.”

Growth plans

The plant on Endeavor Way specializes in the production of lightweight aluminum and steel crash management and structural components for automobiles, enhancing vehicle performance and safety.

In addition to aluminum and steel welding, the facility will introduce roll forming capabilities.

Shape’s facility in Athens — its first U.S. plant outside Michigan — will continue its operations specializing in plastic injection molding, positioning Shape for continued growth in the future.

“We are glad to welcome Shape Corp. to our portfolio of suppliers supporting Huntsville’s growing automotive industrial sector,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “Shape’s strong record as a full-service, Tier 1 automotive and industrial component supplier will bring more jobs to our metro area and serve as a welcome addition to the region’s expanding economy.”

Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly expressed his appreciation for Shape’s growth project.

“This $74 million investment over the next five years is not just a commitment to a new site and equipment; it’s a commitment to the future of our community,” he said.

Based in Grand Haven, Michigan, Shape employs 4,200 people across 14 manufacturing plants and five tech centers worldwide.

Shape said the new Tanner facility underscores its commitment to growth, innovation and supporting the automotive industry’s evolving needs.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.