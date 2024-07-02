Alabama’s Big Spoon Creamery celebrating a decade of delight with sweet anniversary bash

Geri-Martha and Ryan O'Hara, bottom left, started Big Spoon Creamery in their driveway 10 years ago before adding a cart, upper right, and a truck, upper left, and now have three locations in Alabama. (Alabama News Center file and contributed photos)

It was 10 years ago when Ryan and Geri-Martha O’Hara got married and began selling artisan ice cream in their driveway.

The newlyweds had learned a thing or two working for famed Birmingham chef Frank Stitt – Ryan at Chez Fonfon and Geri-Martha at Bottega.

Certainly, culinary creativity, customer experience and quality ingredients were chief among the takeaways from the James Beard Award-winning chef.

The result has been Big Spoon Creamery and more than a decade of amazing ice cream flavors using Alabama ingredients in a creative menu.

A journey of quality, creativity and community

“I think people have gravitated towards what we do,” Ryan said. “We believe in our products. We feel like we’re really passionate about serving great products, using great ingredients, working with local farmers, and I think people gravitate towards that.”

The O’Haras learned from Stitt the importance of sourcing local ingredients and nurturing relationships with local farmers. At Big Spoon, Boyd Harvest Farm in Cullman provides strawberries, Petals from the Past in Jemison provides other berries and Eastaboga Bee Co. in Talladega County provides honey, for a few examples. Big Spoon sources its milk and cream from Blue Ribbon Dairy in Tallasee.

“We enjoy supporting their farms … and, of course, our guests benefit from all of that,” Ryan said.

Have the O’Haras had time to reflect on the past decade?

“It is hard to imagine. We joke that sometimes it feels like longer than 10 years and sometimes it feels like it’s gone by like that,” Ryan said, snapping his fingers. “It’s been a lot of fun reflecting and just all of the fun memories for 10 years.”

Did Ryan think when he was scooping from a cart or a truck at the Market at Pepper Place back in the day that it would lead to what it has become?

“We thought we could be successful, of course,” he said. “But, yeah, it’s been an incredible journey and it’s gone better than we could have ever imagined.”

Key highlights throughout the years

Innovative flavors : Known for their ever-changing and innovative flavors, Big Spoon has collaborated with local chefs, such as the renowned Frank Stitt, to bring unique taste experiences to their customers. You could say they always keep things “cone-stantly” fresh!

: Known for their ever-changing and innovative flavors, Big Spoon has collaborated with local chefs, such as the renowned Frank Stitt, to bring unique taste experiences to their customers. You could say they always keep things “cone-stantly” fresh! Community engagement : Big Spoon has consistently engaged with the Birmingham community through local sourcing, partnerships with farmers and participation in charitable events and fundraisers.

: Big Spoon has consistently engaged with the Birmingham community through local sourcing, partnerships with farmers and participation in charitable events and fundraisers. Growth and expansion: What started as a driveway side hustle has now expanded to multiple storefronts, reflecting the company’s success and the community’s support.

It comes as no surprise, then, that as Big Spoon marks a major milestone – its 10th anniversary – it is inviting the community to celebrate with them. Its humble beginnings from driveway to cart to food truck in 2014 spun up to Big Spoon Creamery having a presence in three cities. To celebrate this sweet success, Big Spoon is throwing a frosty fiesta at its first storefront location in Avondale on Saturday, July 6, from noon to 10 p.m. You better believe it’s going to be a day to remember.

Event details

What: Big Spoon Creamery 10th Anniversary Celebration

Big Spoon Creamery 10th Anniversary Celebration When : Saturday, July 6, noon – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, July 6, noon – 10 p.m. Where: Big Spoon Avondale, 4000 3rd Ave. South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

This celebration promises to be cooler than a Big Spoon Sammie on a hot summer day. Attendees can enjoy Big Spoon Creamery’s full summer menu, along with a nostalgic treat: three of the original flavors that first tickled taste buds back in 2014. In addition to these delightful scoops, there will be limited-edition anniversary merchandise and gift card giveaways throughout the day.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., kids can enjoy face painting and balloon art. As the evening melts into night, the celebration will feature complimentary barbecue from Saw’s BBQ from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“It’s a ‘thank you’ to our community for supporting us for 10 years,” Ryan said.

For more information about the event, visit Big Spoon Creamery’s website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.