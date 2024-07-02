James Spann: Showers, storms return to Alabama Wednesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

QUIET AFTERNOON: Showers are very hard to find across Alabama this afternoon. We see just a few small, isolated ones over the southern third of the state. Temperatures are in the 90s over west and south Alabama, but many communities over the eastern part of the state are only in the 80s thanks to an easterly flow. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 70s.

Moisture levels rise Wednesday, and we will mention the chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in scattered spots. The high will be between 93 and 97 degrees.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: We expect classic summer weather on these four days: hot and humid, with a partly sunny sky and random, scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly during the afternoons and evenings. The chance of any one spot getting wet each afternoon is 30-40% Thursday and 50-60% Friday through Sunday. You might get 1 inch of rain while your neighbor gets nothing. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

We won’t see much change next week as the summer pattern persists. Days will be hot and muggy with the daily chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, mostly between 1 and 10 p.m.

TROPICS: This afternoon Hurricane Beryl is packing sustained winds of 155 mph and is about 485 miles east/southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. A hurricane warning is in effect for Jamaica, where hurricane conditions are expected Wednesday.

There is general agreement that Beryl should weaken due to westerly shear and possible land interaction as it approaches Jamaica. It is forecast to still be a hurricane when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula Friday. The system will emerge into the southwest Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm Friday night, and the latest National Hurricane Center track brings it to a point over far northern Mexico or the southern tip of Texas Sunday evening. This actually could bring beneficial rain to parts of Texas.

There will be no direct weather impact on the central Gulf Coast (Gulf Shores to Panama City Beach).

Another tropical wave is trailing Beryl in the Atlantic. The chance of development with this system has dropped to 20%; it remains just something to watch for now with very dry air surrounding the system.

ON THIS DATE IN 1843: An alligator reportedly fell from the sky onto Anson Street in Charleston, South Carolina, during a thunderstorm.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: In Michigan, frost and freezing temperatures were observed in some locations, with Grant dropping to 29 degrees. Muskegon reported its coldest July temperature on record at 39 degrees.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.