Summertime, lakes and mosquitoes – Alabama Power environmentalists help keep bloodsuckers at bay

Mosquitos can suck the fun out of a day on an Alabama lake. (Scott Smith / Getty Images)

Summer is officially here and that means trying to avoid mosquitoes might seem impossible!

Although mosquitos can be annoying while trying to enjoy outdoor summer activities such as spending time on the lake, there are a few ways to keep them at bay.

At Alabama Power, Environmental Affairs employees monitor about 56 lake locations for mosquitoes to alleviate problems before they start.

“All around our reservoirs, we monitor the mosquito populations, which could warrant further management activities,” said Wes Anderson, Alabama Power Environmental Affairs team leader.

Certain aquatic plant species provide a safe harbor for mosquito larvae. Anderson explained that, within pockets of vegetation lie numerous pools of water – sometimes only a coffee cup in size – where mosquitos breed and reproduce by the tens of thousands.

As more people buy lake property, build homes and live on the lakes, requests for Alabama Power Environmental Affairs’ help with water weeds and mosquitoes have increased. From the ’90s to around 2015, Anderson noted, during spring through early fall, the company received around 400 calls annually concerning mosquitoes and nuisance vegetation. Now, that number has grown to about 1,200.

Of the 1,200 calls annually, only around 10 are for mosquito-related management and/or questions. After years of managing mosquito populations around its reservoirs, the team has determined problematic areas and implemented annual routine best management practices to minimize impacts to lake users, Anderson said.

As one of the state’s largest land and water managers, Alabama Power is constantly working to control and remove invasive, exotic plants and algae that can be harmful to the environment and detrimental to native ecosystems in and around the company’s reservoirs. The company is committed to protecting the state’s environment and natural resources, and often works with public and nonprofit agencies and other partners to protect and enhance habitats for native and endangered species.

As part of the company’s efforts to promote and protect native aquatic plants, Alabama Power works to educate lake users on ways to reduce the spread of invasive and exotic species. The company works with lake stakeholders, including high school bass fishing teams, to transplant native vegetation within the company’s reservoirs.

“We do these things for the public’s enjoyment of our lakes,” Anderson said. “It’s not only in keeping with FERC, as mandated by our hydro licenses, but our commitment as good environmental stewards.”

