Dr. Ann says these are the 7 golden guidelines for healthy eating

It might not look like it, but this is a 100% healthy pancake recipe that is delectable. (Contributed)

Today, I’m breaking down the fundamentals of healthy eating because sometimes we all need a reminder. Despite all the conflicting information out there, the essentials are scientifically established and easy to learn.

Let’s dive in!

1️⃣ Enjoy an abundance of fruits and vegetables – aim for 7-9 servings a day. 🍎🥦 Every improvement counts!

2️⃣ Make monounsaturated fats your main fats – think extra virgin olive oil, nuts, seeds and avocados. 🥑🌰

3️⃣ Choose 100% whole grains, ideally intact whole grains like brown rice, oatmeal and quinoa – 2-3 servings a day. 🌾🍚

4️⃣ Regularly include foods high in Omega-3 fats – oily fish, walnuts, flax, chia, hemp seeds, dark leafy greens and whole soy foods. 🐟🥬

5️⃣ Include beans/legumes daily – any variety works: fresh, frozen, canned or dried. 🫘🥣

6️⃣ Enjoy some type of healthy, clean protein at each meal – nuts, seeds, beans, whole soy foods, fish, shellfish, poultry, dairy products and omega-3 eggs. 🍗🥚

7️⃣ Avoid processed foods – stick to foods with single ingredients or whole foods. 🚫🍟

If remembering all 7 is too much, simply focus on these 2:

Eat mostly real foods (avoid processed foods). Make plant-based foods the foundation of your diet. 🌱

There you go! Healthy eating demystified!

Almond Oatmeal Pancakes Topped with Yogurt and Fresh Fruit

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup almond flour

1/2 cup oatmeal

2 omega-3 eggs

2 egg whites

4 ounces plain yogurt

pinch of salt

cooking spray For topping:

2 cups frozen blueberries or berries/fruit of choice, thawed

Vanilla or plain non-fat Greek yogurt

Directions

Combine ingredients in a blender and blend for 2 minutes. In a nonstick pan, lightly spray the inner surface and, using a 2-ounce ladle, place the amount in the pan and cook until brown on one side and then flip. Serve hot topped with warmed (microwaved) berries or fruit, a dollop of yogurt and a drizzle of honey (optional).

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama News Center is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.