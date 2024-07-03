James Spann: Hot, humid summer weather for Alabama, with isolated showers

James Spann forecasts hot, humid summer weather for Alabama

HOT SUMMER DAYS: We have some classic summer weather for Alabama through the weekend: hot, humid days with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s, and the risk of random, scattered showers and thunderstorms generally during the afternoons and evenings.

Summer showers this afternoon should be pretty isolated; odds of any one spot getting wet today are 15-25%. Coverage of afternoon showers and storms will increase Thursday through Saturday; the chance of a specific location seeing rain is 30-40% Thursday and 50-60% Friday and Saturday. Most but not necessarily all of the showers and storms will come from about 1 until 10 p.m. Models suggest showers will become fewer in number by Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We will broad brush the forecast with routine summer conditions next week. Expect partly sunny, hot, humid days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs remain in the 90s, with lows in the 70s. It is that time of the year when major weather changes don’t happen often unless a tropical system is involved.

TROPICS: Hurricane Beryl, with sustained winds of 145 mph, is about 185 miles east/southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, this morning in the Caribbean. Devastating hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and damaging waves are expected in portions of Jamaica beginning this afternoon and in the Cayman Islands early Thursday.

Beryl is forecast to remain a hurricane when it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula and Belize late Thursday, where hurricane and tropical storm watches have been issued. It will emerge into the southwest Gulf of Mexico this weekend as a tropical storm, and the National Hurricane Center forecasts the final landfall Sunday evening just south of Brownsville, Texas, as a minimal Category 1 hurricane.

There will be no weather impact for the central Gulf Coast (Gulf Shores to Panama City Beach), but the risk of rip currents there will be high by Saturday and Sunday.

There is a tropical wave trailing Beryl, approaching the Windward Islands. At this point the chance of development is only 20% over the next seven days thanks to dry air around the system and upwelling from Beryl.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: Up to 3 inches of rain caused flash flooding throughout Las Vegas. The main damage occurred to vehicles at Caesars Palace, with approximately 700 damaged or destroyed and several cars found miles away. North Las Vegas was hardest hit, with $3.5 million in damage. Two people drowned in the flood waters.

