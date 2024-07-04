Can’t Miss Alabama: Fourth of July celebrations, fireworks and shows

The Fourth of July means red, white and blue fun, food and fireworks at the American Village. (contributed)

American Village celebrates America’s 248th birthday

Enjoy more than 50 patriotic activities, including music and dance, games, fireworks, children’s activities and encounters with patriots of the past, including George and Martha Washington and Alexander and Eliza Hamilton. An American artisan area will include metal workers, soap makers, jewelry artists, glass artists and wood workers showing and selling their creations. Food trucks will be onsite. Gates open at 11 a.m. on July 4, and guests will enjoy programs from 11:15 a.m. through the evening fireworks at 9 p.m. No entry is allowed after 8 p.m. Admission is $5, with free admission for children ages 4 and younger, veterans and active military. Learn more here.

The Fourth of July means red, white and blue fun, food and fireworks at the American Village. (contributed) The Fourth of July means red, white and blue fun, food and fireworks at the American Village. (contributed)

The Fourth of July means red, white and blue fun, food and fireworks at the American Village. (contributed) The Fourth of July means red, white and blue fun, food and fireworks at the American Village. (contributed)

OWA’s Tropic Falls

Celebrate Independence Day with an adventure at Tropic Falls. Enjoy 23 rides and attractions at the theme park and explore a year-round tropical paradise in the Tropic Falls Indoor Waterpark with 75-foot-tall slides beneath a convertible glass roof. Just outside is the all-new wave pool, Big Water Bay, and the Coastal Curl surf simulator. Save on a family four-pack of general admission tickets. The special offer is valid for single use only on July 4 or 5. Follow this link for the full Tropic Falls operating calendar.

Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Show at the AMP

Join the holiday extravaganza at Lake Martin Amphitheater with two performances Thursday, July 4. Up first, The Bank Walkers, Lake Martin’s favorite cover band, will kick things off at 6:30 p.m. with some new tunes. Following The Bank Walkers and the traditional Hula Hoop contest is Taylor Hicks, taking the stage at 8 p.m. As Scott Blake sings the National Anthem at 9 p.m., the fireworks display will appear behind the stage and continue for about 30 minutes. Hicks re-takes the stage for another hour, starting at 9:30 p.m. The venue is at 8878 Kowaliga Road in Eclectic.

American Idol winner Taylor Hicks will perform at The Amp on Lake Martin on July 4 at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The Bank Walkers will open the show at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. (Getty Images) American Idol winner Taylor Hicks will perform at The Amp on Lake Martin on July 4 at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The Bank Walkers will open the show at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. (contributed)

Smith Lake Park 4th of July Fireworks Festival

Celebrate the holiday with live music, arts and crafts vendors, fireworks and food at Smith Lake Park Thursday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For ticket information, call 256-739-2916. With 500 miles of shoreline, Smith Lake in Cullman County is open for year-round camping. The park has nine cabins, 219 full-service sites, five water and electric sites, 61 tent sites, eight pavilions, playgrounds, a pool, fishing pier, special events stage and a new boat launch. The park is at 403 Cullman County Road 386. Visit the website to learn more about Smith Lake. For updated information about the festival, follow along on Facebook.

Prattville 4th of July Celebration

Kick off the holiday festivities in Prattville with a parade, cardboard boat race, barbecue, live music, inflatables and fireworks display. June Weedon Dorough is this year’s grand marshal. Dorough is the assistant branch director and ability programs director at the Prattville Bradford Branch YMCA. The fireworks launch at 9 p.m. from the clock tower off U.S. Highway 82 at Legends Circle. There will be ample parking in the surrounding parking lots of the Prattville Town Center (Target), the Cotton Exchange (Hobby Lobby) and High Point (Belk/JCPenney) shopping areas. For ticket information, visit prattvilleal.gov or call 334-595-0800.

Celebrate a variety of Independence Day festivities in Prattville Thursday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (contributed) Celebrate a variety of Independence Day festivities in Prattville Thursday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (contributed) Celebrate a variety of Independence Day festivities in Prattville Thursday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (contributed) Celebrate a variety of Independence Day festivities in Prattville Thursday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (contributed)

DeSoto State Park’s Independence Day atop Lookout Mountain

Choose from a variety of events at DeSoto State Park with a Splish & Splash Pool Party, Independence Day flag-making contest and ice cream social July 5-6. Events are for children and adults. Events may be canceled if there is bad weather. Admission is free. For complete details, visit alapark.com/dsp-independenceday.

Vulcan Park and Museum’s Thunder on the Mountain

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show will ignite the sky atop Red Mountain in honor of the nation’s birthday. On July 4, everyone is welcome to watch the show live. Those in the Birmingham viewing area can also tune into WBRC Fox 6 for a live stream. Spectators can listen to the soundtrack exclusively on iHeart media radio stations: 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, 104.1 The Beat, B106.5, 105 Hallelujah FM, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, News Radio 105.5 WERC and La Jefa 98.3. At approximately 9 p.m., Pyro Shows of Alabama will release the first of more than 2,500 shells and effects lighting up Vulcan and the sky above Birmingham’s iconic statue. A score featuring artists including James Brown, the U.S. Air Force Band and Neil Diamond will be choreographed to the colorful fireworks display.