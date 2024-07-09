Alabama Power sending crews to Houston to aid in Hurricane Beryl restoration efforts

Alabama Power crews rolled out from Birmingham and other locations this morning enroute to Texas to assist with restoration efforts following Hurricane Beryl. (Alabama News Center)

Alabama Power has dispatched a 350-person storm team to Houston, Texas, to aid in restoration efforts after the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl. The team, which departed from Alabama early this morning, includes 300 resident contractors.

The Alabama Power storm team is on its way to assist CenterPoint Energy in restoring power to millions of Texas residents affected by the hurricane. This collaborative effort highlights the utility industry’s spirit of cooperation, particularly in times of crisis.

Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall Monday, left a trail of destruction, causing widespread power outages and significant damage to infrastructure. The mutual assistance provided by Alabama Power is expected to expedite the recovery process. Rising temperatures in the region add urgency to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

Alabama Power has a long history of providing mutual assistance to Texas and other states after hurricanes and other significant events.

