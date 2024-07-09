Distinguished Young Women 2024 participants wrap up visit to Alabama’s Port City

The Distinguished Young Women class of 2024 spent 10 days in Mobile. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center)

Founded 66 years ago in Mobile, Distinguished Young Women is on a mission to empower young women to reach their full potential by providing scholarships for college and personal development to become confident leaders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Distinguished Young Women (@distinguishedyw)

The 2024 class recently completed its 10-day trip in the Port City, where young women representing all 50 states spent time getting to know each other while enjoying events, volunteering in the community, performing on stage to a national audience and more.

Distinguished Young Women is the largest scholarship program for young women in the U.S. and has awarded more than $118 million in cash scholarships at the local, state and national levels since its founding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Distinguished Young Women (@distinguishedyw)

Take a look at the exciting events the 2024 class took part in, including the welcome ceremony at Mobile Regional Airport, the USS Alabama Battleship Party and a rib-eating competition at Saucy Q Bar B Que.