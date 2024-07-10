James Spann: Most of Alabama dry today, with a few showers near the coast

DRY DAYS: A push of dry air continues to roll southward across the Deep South this morning. We have a few showers over Mobile and Baldwin counties, and other parts of far south Alabama, but the rest of the state is dry. Some places across the northern counties have dropped into the 60s this morning thanks to the dry air.

Today will be mostly sunny and less humid; any showers will be confined to the far southern part of the state from Mobile to Dothan. The high will be in the upper 80s from Birmingham north, with low 90s to the south.

THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY: Look for mostly sunny days, fair nights and a trend toward hotter afternoons through the weekend. Any showers will remain across far south Alabama and even there will be widely spaced. Highs will be in the mid 90s Thursday and Friday, followed by upper 90s over the weekend. Humidity will remain fairly low for July, however.

NEXT WEEK: The weather continues to look generally dry during the first half of the week; then we will bring back the chance of scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday as moisture levels rise a bit and the air becomes more unstable. Highs remain in the 90s, with lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: All remains calm across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected for at least the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1926: At the Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey, lightning struck one of the explosives storage structures during a thunderstorm and started a fire. As a result, several million pounds of explosives detonated over two to three days. The explosions not only destroyed 187 of 200 buildings but caused military and civilian casualties as well. Close to 100 people were injured as the explosions spread havoc within a 15-mile radius.

ON THIS DATE IN 2005: Dennis made landfall near Gulf Breeze as a Category 3 hurricane with winds around 120 mph. The system continued to move northward and was downgraded to a tropical storm as it entered Marengo County. Several counties across the state reported downed trees and powerlines, leaving 280,000 people without electric power. Downed trees also left numerous county and state roads temporarily impassable. Winds gusted to 70 mph at Camden.

