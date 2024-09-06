From tailgate to touchdown | Auburn

Here’s a fun, family-friendly list of must-visit spots in Auburn, Alabama, on a football Saturday. Get ready for some Tiger spirit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Tigers (@auburntigers)

Start Your Day at Toomer’s Corner

Kick off your Auburn adventure with a refreshing cup of Toomer’s famous lemonade at Toomer’s Drugs. This historic corner is a hub of activity, especially on game days, and sipping on their signature lemonade is a tradition you don’t want to miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toomer’s Drugs (@toomersdrugs)

Visit Samford Hall

Walk over to Samford Hall, one of Auburn’s most iconic buildings. It’s a perfect spot for a family photo, and you can enjoy the beautiful campus scenery. Listen for the chimes of the clock tower, which ring every hour.

Explore the Haley Center Bookstore

Head over to the Haley Center Bookstore to stock up on all your Auburn gear. From t-shirts and hats to tiger paw stickers, you’ll find everything you need to show off your Auburn pride. It’s the perfect spot to grab a souvenir or two!

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Auburn University Bookstore (@aubookstore)

Grab lunch at Momma Goldberg’s Deli

A true Auburn staple, Momma Goldberg’s Deli has been serving up its famous steamed sandwiches since 1976. Try the “Momma’s Love” sandwich or their legendary nachos. It’s a great place to grab a quick and delicious bite before heading to the stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momma Goldberg’s Deli (@mommagoldbergs)

Join the tailgating festivities

The lawn area around the stadium will be filled with tailgate tents, creating a festive and welcoming atmosphere. Stroll through the sea of blue and orange, meet fellow fans, and enjoy some classic tailgate food. Many tents will have games and activities for kids, making it an excellent spot for family fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Tigers (@auburntigers)

Get hype at Tiger Walk

Tiger Walk at Auburn is a must for family-friendly fun on game day. Fans line Donahue Drive to cheer on the Tigers as they head to Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s a spirited, up-close experience perfect for fans of all ages, capturing the heart of Auburn’s game day magic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball)

Cheer on the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium

End your Auburn Saturday by catching the football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The excitement of the game, the roar of the crowd, and the spirit of the Auburn family make for an unforgettable experience.

End your day at the legendary Toomer’s Corner! It is a cherished Auburn tradition!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball)

Roll Toomer’s Corner

End your football Saturday with one of Auburn’s most iconic traditions: rolling Toomer’s Corner! After a big Tigers win, fans gather at this historic spot to throw rolls of toilet paper into the oak trees, creating a celebratory canopy of white. It’s a sight to behold and a moment of pure joy as fans of all ages join in the fun. Whether it’s your first time or a family tradition, rolling Toomer’s Corner is a must-do to cap off an unforgettable day in Auburn.

Grab a roll, join the celebration, and cheer “War Eagle!” as the night lights up with the spirit of victory!