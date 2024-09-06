James Spann: Light rain at times for Alabama tonight; mostly dry weekend ahead

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Large areas of light rain continue to move across the southern two-thirds of Alabama this afternoon. Amounts have been light so far, and they should remain light tonight as a layer of dry air in the higher levels of the atmosphere is limiting rain rates. The sky is cloudy statewide with temperatures in the 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A surface front will move through the state Saturday with some risk of isolated showers; the best chance of rain will be near the Gulf Coast (and even there, rain amounts should be light and spotty). For most of the state the day will be dry with a partly sunny sky and highs in the 80s. Any showers on Sunday will be confined to the coast; otherwise, expect a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs remaining in the 80s. Most places across north Alabama will start the day in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be generally rain-free Monday and Tuesday, but global models are now hinting at increasing rain chances over the latter half of the week as some type of tropical low moves into Louisiana. It’s way too early to know whether this will bring beneficial rain, but that is certainly a possibility if a tropical depression or storm is involved. Highs will be in the 80s through the week.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor several areas of interest across the Atlantic basin, but most of them have little to no chance of development. The one that is worth watching is a tropical wave over Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico this afternoon. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The wave is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche Saturday, where it could begin to interact with a frontal boundary. A tropical depression could form during the early or middle part of next week while the system moves slowly northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The NHC has increased the chance of development to 40%.

If anything develops, it will likely lift northward in the general direction of Louisiana. Models are not very bullish on intensification; it could work out to be a rainmaker for parts of the Deep South over the latter half of next week.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across the state tonight, some light rain is possible, if not likely, over the southern two-thirds of the state. We’re not expecting any lightning, however, and temperatures will be in the 70s.

On Saturday, Auburn will host California at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny, and a brief shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 80s during the game.

Alabama will host South Florida Saturday in Tuscaloosa (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly clear with temperatures falling from the low 80s at kickoff into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

UAB will be on the road, taking on Louisiana-Monroe Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with about 83 degrees at kickoff; temperatures drop to near 70 degrees by the fourth quarter.

ON THIS DATE IN 1776: The Pointe-à-Pitre hurricane is one of the deadliest Atlantic hurricanes on record. While the intensity and complete track are unknown, this storm struck Guadeloupe, killing 6,000.

ON THIS DATE IN 2017: Category 5 Hurricane Irma affected the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds were at 180 mph when the storm hit St. Thomas and St. John. Catastrophic damage was reported over the U.S. Virgin Islands and significant damage over Puerto Rico, especially Culebra.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.