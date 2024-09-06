University of Alabama System Board of Trustees elects Myla Calhoun as new member

Myla Calhoun has been elected to the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. (contributed)

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees unanimously elected Myla Calhoun to represent the Sixth Congressional District during its meeting on Sept. 5.

The UA System board of trustees ensures the effective leadership, management and governance of the University of Alabama System, which includes three doctoral research universities and a world-class health system. The UA System is Alabama’s largest employer and largest higher-education enterprise, educating more Alabamians than any other university.

“Myla Calhoun is a proven leader who throughout her life has exemplified the University of Alabama System’s mission to improve the lives of people across Alabama,” said trustee Karen Brooks, chair of the board’s Nominating Committee. “Myla has long dedicated both her personal and professional pursuits to serving her community and elevating the state of Alabama, and I know she will be an invaluable addition to the board of trustees.”

An Alabama native, longtime Birmingham resident and UA System graduate, Calhoun is president and CEO of Propel Education, where she leads transformative educational initiatives benefiting the higher education and K-12 sectors through programs that empower and equip educational institutions, educators and students.

Preceding her current role, Calhoun was vice president of Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division and led economic and community development initiatives and external affairs activities serving over 430,000 Alabamians across six counties in north-central Alabama. Before that, she was president of the Alabama Power Foundation and vice president for Charitable Giving, where her work focused on awarding grants across the state to support nonprofits, educational institutions and community organizations.

Prior to joining Alabama Power, Calhoun served as general counsel and senior vice president of Regional Development and Public Policy for the Birmingham Business Alliance, where she led teams responsible for regional revitalization, education initiatives, and economic and workforce development programs.

“Myla Calhoun is a highly respected leader and pillar of the Birmingham community, and we are honored to welcome her to the UA System Board of Trustees,” said President Pro Tempore Scott Phelps. “Her strong leadership and extensive professional experience will serve the entire UA System well as we continue to promote success for all and improve lives through teaching, research and service.”

Calhoun serves on the boards of numerous community organizations, including the University of Alabama Health Services Foundation, the UAB Health System Authority Board, Children’s of Alabama, the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, Opportunity Alabama and the United Way of Central Alabama. Calhoun is a distinguished Aspen Institute Ascend Fellow and previously served on the board of trustees of Tuskegee University.

Calhoun earned her juris doctorate from the University of Alabama School of Law and holds a bachelor’s degree from Spelman College. She is the proud mother of two daughters, Caroline Choy and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Choy, a UA grad.

In other board of trustees matters, the board unanimously elected trustee Barbara Humphrey to serve a new six-year term representing the Seventh Congressional District and elected trustee Scott Phelps to a second, one-year term as president pro tempore. Calhoun’s and Humphrey’s elections will be submitted to the Alabama State Senate for confirmation. The UA System board of trustees comprises 15 elected members who represent Alabama’s congressional districts on a volunteer basis, and the governor of Alabama is an ex-officio member of the board.