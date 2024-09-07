Recipe: Old-Fashioned Salmon Patties

Old-Fashioned Salmon Patties are light, crispy and flavorful. The classic recipe is a simple and affordable way to put supper on the table. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)

Salmon patties are a classic Southern dish made from canned salmon, breadcrumbs or crackers and a few simple seasonings. They’re formed into patties and fried until golden brown. They’re a budget-friendly way to enjoy the rich, savory taste of salmon, and they’ve been a staple on Southern tables for generations.

What’s the difference between salmon patties and salmon croquettes?

The terms are often used interchangeably, but some argue there’s a subtle difference. Salmon patties are typically more rustic, with simple ingredients like salmon, egg and breadcrumbs, often fried up quickly in a skillet. Some even refer to them as salmon cakes. Croquettes, on the other hand, tend to be a bit more refined, often incorporating additional ingredients like onions, peppers or even mashed potatoes, and they might be shaped into ovals or logs before being fried. This salmon patty recipe is sort of an amalgamation of both ideas.

Can I use fresh salmon instead of canned?

Absolutely. While canned salmon is the traditional choice for its convenience and affordability, you can certainly use fresh salmon if you prefer. Just cook the salmon first, flake it with a fork and proceed with the recipe as usual. You’ll probably need about 2 cups. Keep in mind that fresh salmon may need a bit of extra seasoning, as canned salmon often comes with added salt.

Do I have to remove the bones and skin?

When using canned salmon, you’ll often find that it includes both bones and skin. The good news is that you don’t have to remove them if you don’t want to. The bones are soft enough to be mashed into the mixture, adding a boost of calcium, and the skin is full of healthy fats. However, if the texture bothers you or you prefer a smoother patty, you can certainly take a few minutes to pick them out. It’s really up to your personal preference.

What should I serve with salmon patties?

Salmon patties pair wonderfully with a variety of sides. For a classic Southern meal, serve them with coleslaw, mashed potatoes, salad or buttered corn. You can even turn these into salmon burgers by serving them on buns. You can also add a side of tartar sauce or a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to brighten up the flavors. And don’t forget the cornbread or biscuits to round out the meal.

How do I keep my salmon patties from falling apart?

The key to keeping salmon patties from crumbling is making sure you have the right balance of binding ingredients. Eggs and breadcrumbs (or crushed crackers) help hold the patties together. If your mixture seems too dry, add a little bit of mayonnaise or another egg. If it’s too wet, sprinkle in more breadcrumbs. Also, chill the patties in the fridge for about 15-20 minutes before frying to help them firm up.

Can salmon patties be made ahead of time?

Yes. You can mix up the patties and form them ahead of time, then refrigerate them until you’re ready to cook. I wouldn’t recommend any more than four hours or so.

You can also freeze uncooked salmon patties by placing them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, freezing until solid, then transferring them to a freezer bag. When you’re ready to cook, just thaw and fry as usual.

Old-Fashioned Salmon Patties

Click here for a printable version.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Resting time: 25 minutes

Serves: 8 patties

Ingredients

1 (14.75-ounce) can pink salmon

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

10 saltine crackers (crushed)

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1 large egg (well beaten)

1 tablespoon buttermilk

¼ cup finely diced onion

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Instructions

Drain the salmon.

If desired, remove the skin and bones. (Most of the bones are very soft and nearly unnoticeable in the patties.)

Add the salmon to a large bowl.

Add the flour, crushed crackers, mustard, beaten egg, buttermilk, onion, salt and pepper and stir to combine.

Allow the mixture to rest for about five minutes.

Scoop about ¼ cup of the mixture into your hands and form into a patty. You should get about eight patties.

Place the patties in the fridge for 15 to 20 minutes to allow them to firm up.

Heat the oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

Work in batches to brown the patties on both sides – four to five minutes on each side.

Drain on paper towels and serve warm.

Recipe notes

You may have to add a little more flour or buttermilk to get the mixture to the right consistency to form the patties.

Nutritional information: calories 161 kilocalories, carbohydrates 4 grams, protein 12 grams, fat 11 grams, saturated fat 3 grams, polyunsaturated fat 4 grams, monounsaturated fat 3 grams, trans fat 0.2 grams, cholesterol 60 milligrams, sodium 149 milligrams, potassium 284 milligrams, fiber 0.3 grams, sugar 0.4 grams, vitamin A 146 IU, vitamin C 0.4 milligrams, calcium 15 milligrams, iron 1 milligram.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out “The Southern Bite Cookbook.”