Alabama Power accepting requests for renewable energy proposals through Oct. 15

Alabama Power is seeking proposals for potential renewable energy projects, a biennial process required by the Alabama Public Service Commission.

“We are interested in market opportunities for potential clean energy projects in our footprint that create win-win situations for our customers and communities,” said Misty Walker, Alabama Power’s director of Resource Planning.

The request for proposals (RFP) will be issued on Sept. 9 and run through Oct. 15. Interested applicants can go to AlabamaPower.com/2024RenewRFP for more information.

Under the renewables RFP, the company will consider a variety of proposals, including solar, wind and geothermal projects, energy from tidal or ocean current, and low-impact hydro and biomass. Projects involving gas derived from sewage treatment processes, solid municipal waste or landfills, and heat and power projects also may be submitted. These projects can include energy storage options.

The submitted projects cannot be greater than 200 megawatts, and the projects must be directly interconnected with Alabama Power’s transmission grid and located in the state of Alabama (or its coastal waters). Both build transfer asset projects and purchased power agreements with terms of 15, 20 and 25 years can be submitted. Alabama Power would receive all environmental attributes from these projects.

Bids for the 2024 Renewable RFP must be received by 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on Oct. 15, 2024.

The company will then evaluate the projects to determine which ones (if any) would be beneficial to Alabama Power customers. The company will look to pair potential projects with interested industrial and large commercial clients. Any project(s) selected by Alabama Power from the 2024 Renewable RFP must be approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission.