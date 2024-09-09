Department of Commerce selects Meghann Bridgeman as next Alabama Film Office director

Meghann Bridgeman, president and CEO of Create Birmingham, will become director of the Alabama Film Office in January. (contributed)

The Alabama Department of Commerce announced the selection of Meghann Bridgeman, president and CEO of Create Birmingham, as the next director of the Alabama Film Office.

With extensive experience in arts and economic development, Bridgeman will lead the state’s efforts to attract, support and promote general entertainment productions across Alabama.

Bridgeman brings a wealth of knowledge from her work with Create Birmingham’s Film Birmingham Initiative, where she led numerous initiatives aimed at fostering creative industries and driving economic growth in the film industry.

She has a proven track record of building public-private partnerships and collaborating with entertainment professionals and communities to create opportunities for growth and innovation.

In her new role, Bridgeman will oversee the Alabama Film Office, working to position the state as a premier destination for filmmakers and producers. She will begin her new duties in January.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair expressed her confidence in Bridgeman’s leadership and vision for the state’s entertainment industry.

“Meghann’s background in creative industries and her passion for economic development make her the perfect fit to lead the Alabama Film Office,” McNair said.

“We are excited about her innovative approach and her commitment to leveraging Alabama’s unique assets to attract more entertainment projects, which will ultimately benefit our local businesses and communities,” she said.

Key role

The Alabama Film Office, which was established in 1978, has been instrumental in the development of the state’s film and entertainment industry. Over the past several decades, it has attracted a variety of high-profile productions, including films such as “Big Fish,” “42” and “Selma.”

More recently, Alabama has been the site for a growing number of television productions, documentaries and independent films, which have contributed significantly to local economies through job creation, tourism and infrastructure development.

“In partnership with entertainment industry stakeholders across our state, I look forward to joining the Alabama Department of Commerce as the director of the Alabama Film Office,” Bridgeman said. “The entertainment industry has the power to spark transformational economic growth, and Alabamians should be the beneficiaries of that growth.

“I am grateful to Secretary McNair for the opportunity to lead this important effort and excited for the work ahead,” she said.

The state’s film incentive program, which includes a competitive rebate structure, has helped to establish Alabama as a compelling destination for production companies. These incentives, along with the state’s diverse locations ranging from picturesque coastlines to historic cities, have made Alabama a go-to option for filmmakers seeking authentic, versatile backdrops.

Last year, the industry spent nearly $60 million in Alabama on entertainment productions that included “The Rivals of Amziah King,” starring Matthew McConaughey and Kurt Russell, and “The Shift,” featuring Sean Astin.

Rebates valued at $16.5 million were extended to productions in 2023, according to data from the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Next chapter

Under Bridgeman’s leadership, the Alabama Film Office will continue to build on its success by strengthening partnerships with industry stakeholders, expanding production opportunities and ensuring that Alabamians benefit from the state’s growing entertainment sector.

Future plans could include expanding the office’s traditional focus to encompass additional forms of entertainment, including music productions and video games.

The office will also maintain a concentration on workforce development and training, ensuring that Alabama remains competitive in the fast-evolving film and media industries.

The Film Office’s longtime director, Kathy Faulk, will remain in charge of the office in the interim.

“Kathy’s contributions to the Film Office have been significant over many years, and she has been an untiring champion for expanding Alabama’s presence within the entertainment industry,” McNair said.

“Thanks to her, the Film Office is positioned for exciting new developments in the future.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.