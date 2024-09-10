Builders Supply Co. kicks off $10.6 million expansion in DeKalb County

Officials attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Builders Supply Co. factory at Fort Payne's Jacoway Industrial Site. (contributed)

The Alabama Department of Commerce and Builders Supply Co. announced that the family-owned company plans to invest $10.6 million in a new manufacturing facility in Fort Payne, creating 10 new full-time jobs.

With this growth project, Builders Supply will expand its third-generation operations in Fort Payne with a new 23,000-square-foot concrete block manufacturing facility at 500 22nd St. SE.

The company’s plans were outlined at a groundbreaking ceremony attended by officials from Builders Supply, Alabama State Senate Majority Leader Steve Livingston, Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter and local leaders.

“We are extremely proud to be a multigenerational, family-owned (and) operated local business,” said George Weatherly, president and co-owner of Builders Supply. “We are excited to reinvest in the future of our employees, our families and the communities in which we work and live.”

Founded in 1959, Builders Supply is headquartered in Fort Payne, with additional Alabama locations in Scottsboro and Sylvania to serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

In addition to building materials, the company’s locations sell insulation, lumber, paint, windows, closet supplies, tools and other retail goods. The company also offers specialized products and services, including large commercial orders of cement block, wooden pallets and engineered trusses.

Construction is expected to be completed in May 2025. Builders Supply will retain an existing Fort Payne facility at 611 Godfrey Ave. SE.

“This is a giant step forward for Builders Supply,” said Rick Eller, the company’s new business development manager. “Not only are we excited about the growth potential that the new block manufacturing facility will provide to our company, but also the positive impact it will have on our community for many years to come.”

Growing Alabama

The project was facilitated by a $1.1 million grant from the Growing Alabama program administered by the Alabama Department of Commerce. The funding allows the city of Fort Payne to make site improvements at the Jacoway Industrial Site, where Builders Supply’s new facility will be constructed.

“The Growing Alabama program is a powerful tool to accelerate the development of shovel-ready sites, which are critically needed today as we compete for high-impact economic development projects that bring significant job creation,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“This is a perfect example of how Growing Alabama grants can make a real impact on a community,” McNair said.

AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, is also supporting the project with workforce recruiting and training services.

The city of Fort Payne supported the project by donating property at the Jacoway Industrial Site to the company and providing sales and use tax abatements and 10-year property tax abatements.

Local officials welcomed Builders Supply’s project.

“We are excited here in Fort Payne to be able to partner with an existing industry and help them expand and grow,” Mayor Brian Baine said. “It’s always great to bring new business to Fort Payne, but it’s even better when you can help a locally owned business expand here in the city.

“The Weatherly families have been a vital part of the growth here in the city of Fort Payne, and we look forward to having this family business in Fort Payne for generations to come,” Baine said.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.