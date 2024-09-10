Jefferson State Community College helps veteran transition into Alabama Power career

After a 25-year military career, Heath Lewis got a spot in Jefferson State Community College's first Distribution Control Center class, which led to a job as a distribution system operator for Alabama Power. (contributed)

Heath Lewis changed directions after a 25-year military career, joining Jefferson State Community College’s first Distribution Control Center class and then taking a job at Alabama Power.

Lewis said some of the skills learned through his military service – namely, time management and teamwork – translate directly to the role.

Lewis was commissioned into the U.S. Army in 1998 and for the next 10 years served in various active-duty capacities, from platoon leader to company commander.

He left the Army in 2008 and joined the Alabama National Guard. After 17 months as a traditional guardsman, Lewis was hired into the Active Guard Reserve Program, which is comparable to active duty but under the jurisdiction of the state.

In early 2023, Lewis was selected to take brigade command of an organization of 2,500 soldiers. As part of his transition to the equivalent of a business development office for the National Guard, Lewis worked with Alabama Power Workforce Development Manager Tom McNeal and Workforce Development Analyst Rachel Waterhouse on an initiative to offer training for the role of distribution system operator.

“They were looking to develop industry standards for system operators on the electrical grid,” Lewis said. “I was on the Guard side of that – how to influence folks to apply for a program or select training as an upskill-type program. When it came about, Tom and Rachel said, ‘Hey, why don’t you apply?’”

Lewis applied and began work at Alabama Power on April 8 – even before he had completed the Distribution Control Center program at Jefferson State.

The company training period for the position can last anywhere from seven to 18 months, Lewis said. After studying material in numerous modules, trainees are tested on the knowledge and then sit with a mentor who has experience on the job so the trainee can practice what he or she has learned.

Going through the Distribution Control Center program at Jefferson State “has really made the first portion of my training easier,” Lewis said. “I have a greater understanding of what the job is about but also the subject matter that we’re trying to learn, so it’s been really beneficial.”

The 12-week program at Jefferson State includes training on computer technology skills, emergency planning, monitoring and operating techniques, electric utility engineering and customer service.

Classes are held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday most weeks on-site at Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover Campus and Alabama Power’s headquarters.

Find more information and submit an interest form by clicking here.

“This program is the first of its kind in Alabama,” said Leah Bigbee, dean of Workforce Education at Jefferson State. “We are excited to partner with Alabama Power to offer training for a high-demand field with thriving wages.”

Lewis likened the distribution system operator role to an air traffic controller for the power grid. There’s a schedule for maintenance and other operations, but the operator faces the unexpected – for example, a car crashing into a power pole, interrupting electrical service to a neighborhood.

The air traffic controller comparison means there is a need for someone who is always level-headed, because situations can be stressful during storm restoration. Someone who enjoys working inside with technology, analyzing data on multiple screens, solving complex problems, engaging with a team and communicating with crews in the field, and who can adapt to shift work, would be a good fit for this role.

“It’s a good way to serve the community behind the scenes because it’s a job that without, there would be no way to guarantee the reliability of the electricity coming into your home,” Lewis said. “But not a lot of people know who’s out there doing it.”

Lewis encouraged others who find themselves in a situation similar to his own – exiting the military and looking for a second career – to consider the Distribution Control Center program as an opportunity to learn new skills.

“One thing I would tell specifically the veteran population and some of the senior leaders who are departing the military is don’t be afraid to take a step back,” Lewis said. “I had zero knowledge about the power company and its inner workings. As I’ve taken a step back and dropped down a few rungs on the ladder, it’s not a bad feeling because I’m in a spot where they don’t expect me to know everything, but they expect me to learn and ask questions.”