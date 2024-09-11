Alabama Teacher of the Year Deborah Stringfellow enjoys sharing lifelong passion for the ‘art and science’ of teaching

Deborah Stringfellow, a fourth-grade teacher at Airport Road Intermediate School in Millbrook near Montgomery, was recently named the 2024-25 Alabama Teacher of Year on the strength of more than 40 years of shaping young minds. (contributed)

Selecting a Teacher of the Year in Alabama is an in-depth process that involves narrowing an average of more than 150 nominees down to 16, then down to four, then down to two.

Along the way, the nominees have only one way to affect the selection process – their track record.

Fittingly, that’s all this year’s top nominee needed.

“The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery.” — Mark Van Doren, poet

“When my students leave my classroom, they have a deep appreciation for this quote and can answer the question, ‘Is teaching an art or science?’” she said. “In my classroom, teaching is both an art and a science.”

A 1979 graduate of Daleville High School, Stringfellow’s passion for education started with her parents, both of whom quit school before reaching the eighth grade so they could help support their families.

“Despite not having the opportunity for formal education, my parents understood its importance and instilled in me a strong work ethic, a deep appreciation for education and a commitment to lifelong learning,” she said. “As a young teenager, the realization of what could have been for my parents became a powerful motivator.”

Stringfellow became the first in her family to graduate from high school and then the first to graduate from college. She became the first in her district to complete National Board Certification. During her four decades in education, she’s embraced evolving teaching methods to make sure she reaches not only the mind but also the heart of each of her students. Her fellow teachers laud her willingness to mentor them and to learn from them. The long list of accomplishments and testimonials made her an obvious nominee for Teacher of the Year.

“Mrs. Stringfellow’s selection as Alabama Teacher of the Year is truly a result of the dedication, passion and excellence she brings to the field of education,” said Michael Sibley, director of communications for the Department of Education. “Rising to the top of such a qualified group of professionals is no easy feat. We have amazing educators all over the state, so this speaks volumes about the impact Mrs. Stringfellow has made on her students and her community. She embodies the very best of what it means to be an educator.”

Ann Starks, director of the Teacher of the Year program, agreed. “She is an outstanding teacher, who dearly loves her students, and her passion shows,” she said. “She enjoys what she’s doing.”

The state Board of Education and the state Department of Education sponsor the program to bring recognition to the teaching profession. “The Alabama Power Foundation has been a supporter of the program since at least 2000 and was a sponsor in 2003 when Jefferson County’s Betsy Rogers was named National Teacher of the Year,” Starks said.

Stringfellow took the opportunity to thank the Alabama Power Foundation for its commitment to supporting schools, teachers and students.

“Your dedication to fostering learning and growth is unprecedented,” she said. “Alabama Power continues to make a profound impact on countless lives. Your generosity and resources empower educators to inspire their students and create more engaging environments and lesson. Thank you for being a champion of education!”

“The Alabama Power Foundation is proud to serve Alabama’s children through numerous initiatives designed to improve their education,” said Staci Brown Brooks, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “After all, of the many things we can give our children, a solid education is one that cannot be taken away. We are honored to continue our support of the Teacher of the Year program and to congratulate Mrs. Stringfellow on this incredible achievement.”

Stringfellow has been married to Walter David Stringfellow for 44 years. They’ve fostered several children, have three biological children, two granddaughters and a third due in December on Christmas Day.

The Teacher of the Year is not only a fountain of knowledge, but also of wisdom. Here’s an edited-for-length sampling of what she shared with Alabama News Center about her philosophy and her passion for teaching.

During a pep rally to motivate students to do their best on an upcoming standardized test, teachers performed a choreographed dance. Stringfellow was the dancing granny in the song ‘Juju on the Beat.’(contributed) Stringfellow recently spoke at Huntington College, the alma mater of her most recent student who also became a teacher. (contributed) Far left is Natasha Taylor, one of Stringfellow’s former third-grade students who came back to do her student teaching with Stringfellow. (contributed) Dr. Briana Morton was a former student of Stringfellow when she taught third grade. Morton is now the vice president of education at Alabama Public Television. (contributed) Stringfellow with her husband of 44 years, David, their oldest son, Matt, his daughter, Libby, and Stringfellow’s best friend, Tina Brown, who came from Cumming, Georgia, to be at the Teacher of the Year ceremony. (contributed) Stringfellow with her son, Dr. Stephen Stringfellow. (contributed) Stringfellow with her oldest son, Matt, and his 7-year-old daughter, Libby. (contributed)

ANC: What does winning Teacher of the Year mean to you and for you?

Stringfellow: At first, I was overwhelmed with gratitude. It is an honor and a blessing being able to represent such a wonderful profession and to have a hand in the development of our nation’s most precious resources, students and teachers. I know that I am blessed to be given the gift of teaching and the opportunity to answer the calling. I am still doing what I loved to do as a child, discovering and sharing the wonder and excitement of teaching and learning. As the 2024-2025 Alabama Teacher of the Year, my role will allow me to continue to share and highlight what is happening in classrooms all over the state of Alabama. I am most looking forward to the opportunity to advocate for and support my fellow educators. I am excited to welcome and mentor new teachers, ensuring they feel valued and prepared. Additionally, I am eager to empower our seasoned educators by providing them with the resources and recognition they deserve. I will work hard to engage communities and inspire the next generation to join this rewarding profession, contributing to the growth and success of education in Alabama.

ANC: Who inspires you and how does it shape your approach to teaching?

Stringfellow: From a young age, I was deeply inspired by my parents. Both were raised in coal-mining camps in Virginia and had to give up their dreams of education to support their families. My father left school in the sixth grade, and my mother only completed seventh grade. Fortunately, my father joined the military and advanced through the enlisted ranks. During my elementary years, I watched my father complete his GED, which coincided with a time when my talents and passions were being nurtured by some wonderful teachers who made me feel significant and valued.

School became a refuge and a source of joy for me, especially during my fourth and fifth grades at Daleville Elementary, where I was fortunate to have exceptional role models like Mr. Cardwell and Ms. Burch. Mr. Cardwell, who was caring and kind, served as a positive male role model, while Ms. Burch, a novice teacher, faced the challenge of managing my high energy and numerous needs — something I’m sure her college training hadn’t fully prepared her for. Yet, her infectious enthusiasm, love for teaching and nurturing spirit gave me the confidence and sense of self that I needed. Later, in sixth grade, Ms. Mayo, my teacher in Mannheim, Germany, also provided crucial love and support at a pivotal time in my life.

All three teachers recognized and cultivated my love for learning and my desire to help others. Their passion for education and dedication to making a difference in students’ lives have profoundly influenced my own approach to teaching. Inspired by them, I strive for excellence and continuously seek new ways to empower my students, helping them grow not just academically, but also as individuals ready to make a positive impact on the world.

ANC: What changes have you seen in teaching over the years that have made a positive difference to how teachers do the job?

Stringfellow: Instruction has undergone a remarkable transformation since my early days in the classroom. In the beginning, hungry students would eagerly ask about lunch, their minds distracted by empty stomachs. Today, breakfast and lunch are available to all, allowing students to focus on learning from the moment they arrive.

The teaching approach has shifted dramatically, moving from a teacher-directed model to a more student-centered one. Collaboration among teachers has increased, with a strong focus on deconstructing standards and making data-driven decisions. Gone are the days of long lectures; they’ve been replaced by mini lessons that seamlessly transition into differentiated instruction, embracing inclusive practices. The emphasis on forming a classroom community that centers around a collaborative learning environment has led to increased student engagement. As students work together, they develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, empowering them to take ownership of their education.

New tools and strategies have also made teaching more engaging and interactive. The journey from chalkboard to whiteboard to interactive board reflects just a fraction of the technological advancements in education. Flipped classroom projects, computer-assisted learning, gamification and personalized learning have all played a role in reshaping how students learn. These changes have revitalized teaching, bringing new energy and creativity into the classroom.

The last few years have seen complete classroom transformations, embracing Dot Day, Rock Your School Day, STEAM Day and Super Bowl Day, among others. Despite all these changes, one constant remains: the responsibility to help students navigate the overwhelming flood of information. Just as miners sift through silt to find jewels, educators still guide students to recognize what is truly valuable. The basic foundations of learning — literacy, numeracy and transferable skills — remain the building blocks for a lifetime of learning.

Students at Airport Road Intermediate School were thrilled that Stringfellow was named Teacher of the Year. (contributed) Stringfellow's students work on a class project. (contributed)

ANC: It seems like you’ve always been innovative in your approach to teaching. Where does that come from?

Stringfellow: … Early in my teaching career, the need for resources in the classroom sparked innovation. Thinking outside the box and seeking out those with more experience became second nature. In 2001, being the first in the district to complete National Board Certification brought not only personal growth but also additional funds for the classroom and professional development. Embracing new challenges and attending workshops and professional learning opportunities along the way kept the passion alive.

Mentoring new teachers and supervising student teachers has been an ongoing source of creativity and inspiration. Even now, the commitment to guide and support the next generation of educators remains strong. The journey continues, fueled by the stories of the past and the determination to create opportunities for others.

ANC: As Teacher of the Year, there was an opportunity to “pay it forward” by selecting a recipient of a classroom grant. What are the details there?

Stringfellow: This past year all our fourth-graders and fourth-grade teachers were provided the opportunity to become Civil Air Patrol certified. This was a great initiative that allowed us to continue to pursue our goal of encouraging our students to pursue careers in STEM fields. Also, all our students had the opportunity to complete Code.org certification at their grade level.

Each year our school participates in Rock Your School Day with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics activities to promote and highlight the importance of STEM careers. We also have a schoolwide STEAM Day. Our goal at Airport Road is to reduce the gender and diversity gaps by focusing on encouraging underrepresented groups, such as girls and minorities, who need to pursue STEAM careers. The days are also used to foster innovation and nurture problem-solving skills in all our students. These activities inspire students’ curiosity and love of learning in the STEAM field and are vital for our future.

All of these events require access to a number of hands-on resources that can be used for multiple years. The “pay it forward grant” of $1,000 would provide supplies and equipment needed by the grade level to support these engaging and motivating activities. These materials could be used for several years. Your (Alabama Power Foundation) support would impact over 300 fourth-grade students.

ANC: Do you have interactions with former students who are now adults, and what’s that like?

Stringfellow: Connecting with former students, now grown, has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Living in the communities where I’ve taught allows for daily, heartfelt interactions that mean the world to me. Even with those who have moved away, we stay close through social media, phone calls and cards, nurturing the bonds that were formed in the classroom. Attending their graduations, wedding showers and other life events feels like a gift, as these moments let me continue to share in their lives.

Over 40 years in education, it has been a blessing to witness students achieve their dreams. Being there for them during life’s most precious milestones and in times of grief has deepened our connections. Some have even returned to my classroom to do their student teaching, just as Natasha Taylor King did. She was once my third-grade student and later returned to teach alongside me in first grade. Now, with 21 years in the profession, she continues to inspire in Enterprise, Alabama.

Former students often reach out to share their successes or invite me to significant events in their lives, whether it’s celebrating a new job, asking for a recommendation or simply wanting to reconnect. Each of these moments is cherished deeply. Recently, Dr. Briana Morton, a former third-grade student who was part of my early teaching years, reached out after seeing the Alabama Teacher of the Year ceremony. Now the vice president of education at Alabama Public Television, she invited me to do an interview with her. Hearing about her success and knowing that I played a part in her educational journey was profoundly moving.

ANC: You’ve been in education for more than 40 years. Whenever you decide to step away, what do you want your legacy to be? When people think of your time as a teacher, what do you want to come to mind?

Stringfellow: I want my legacy to be one of igniting a deep and lasting love of learning in others, where curiosity becomes a lifelong trait. Let me be remembered as a teacher who passionately advocated for her students, who saw potential where others saw challenges and who never wavered in her belief that each child could shine. I want to be remembered as more than just a teacher, but as a mentor and a friend, someone who walked beside her students and colleagues through triumphs and trials, celebrating even small victories, and offering help in difficult times. When people think of me, I hope they smile and recall not just the lessons, but the laughter we shared, the determination that fueled our efforts and the kindness that was at the heart of our interactions. I want to be remembered as someone who brought joy and humor to the classroom and who was driven by a passion for education.