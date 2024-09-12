Alabama National Guard unit retires historic ‘Double D’ shoulder patch

The 31st Chemical Brigade in the Alabama National Guard has retired the iconic "Double D" patch. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama News Center)

Earlier this year, the Alabama Army National Guard’s 31st Chemical Brigade retired its iconic “Double D” shoulder patch.

The 107-year old historic icon was known around the world and signified soldiers from the famed “Dixie Division.” What began in 1917 as the Army National Guard’s 31st Division, wearers of the patch would go through different iterations over the decades, including once marking those in the 31st Separate Armored Brigade.

Those who wore the DD patch served in places like France, New Guinea, the Philippines, Japan, Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan. They also brought comfort to fellow Alabamians following devastation like hurricanes and the April 2011 tornadoes.

Although this marks the closing chapter for this symbol, the legacy of service and commitment will continue for the soldiers of the 31st Chemical Brigade under a new patch.