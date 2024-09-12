Can’t Miss Alabama: Round out the weekend at Jasper’s Foothills Festival, Montgomery Oyster Festival, other end-of-summer events
Jasper Foothills Festival
Jasper’s Foothills Festival is a community event filled with live music, food and vendors. The festival takes place in downtown Jasper on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14. The stage will showcase a diverse range of musical genres.
Music lineup:
Friday
- 6:30 p.m.: End of the Line.
- 8 p.m.: Mark Chestnut.
- 9:30 p.m.: Sammy Kershaw.
Saturday
- 6:30 p.m.: Cowboy Mouth.
- 8 p.m.: Fuel.
- 9:30 p.m.: Better Than Ezra.
Flasks of alcohol, coolers, bicycles, scooters, personal motorized vehicles (except wheelchairs) and musical instruments are prohibited. Admission is free. The festival is a rain-or-shine event. To learn more, follow this link.
Arts Block Party
Join Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA), Alys Stephens Center (ASC), ArtPlay and Arts in Medicine for an evening of art and music in Birmingham at the Arts Block Party Friday, Sept. 13. Start the night with AEIVA at an artist lecture, explore the ArtPlay kids’ zone and then get creative at the Arts in Medicine Wellness Zone. Check out the vendors and savor the offerings from various food trucks.
Schedule of events:
- 5 p.m.: Odili Donald Odita, artist lecture, food trucks, bars and vendors, Sirote Theater.
- 6 p.m.: Halo Wheeler, ASC stage.
- 7 p.m.: Swanglish, ASC stage.
- 8 p.m.: The Big Reveal, ASC stage.
- 9 p.m.: Steph and The Web, ASC stage.
- 10 p.m.: Block party ends.
The festivities at ASC’s Engel Plaza and AEIVA are free. Donations are appreciated. Performances are subject to change.
Alabama State Fair
All ages will be entertained with family-friendly fun at the Alabama State Fair Sept. 13-22. Fun seekers will find attractions, shows, carnival rides, kiddie rides and fair food. To learn more, visit alabamastatefair.com. The fair is at 1000 John Rogers Drive in Birmingham.
Montgomery Oyster Festival
Montgomery Oyster Festival is one of the River Region’s signature events, produced by Lightning Line in the charming environment of Old Alabama Town. The event benefits the Landmarks Foundation and showcases the best of Alabama’s oyster farmers, featuring local and regional chefs and live music thanks to the Spike Graham Orchestra. Join in the celebration of Alabama’s culinary heritage on Saturday, Sept.14. Gates open at 3 p.m., and the event runs to 7 p.m.
Rhythms of Color Art Festival & Student Competition
Save the date for the 18th annual Mr. Painterman Rhythms of Color Art Festival Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature live entertainment, student art competition, wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, original art, pottery, jewelry, apparel, accessories, purses, eyewear, soap, perfume and books.
Guest artists include:
- Brian Dagreat, Atlanta.
- Delores Gee, Dallas.
- Clarity Level, Saint Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
- Toni North, New Orleans.
The show is hosted by Blues Hall of Famer Aretta Woodruff. Admission is $20 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information, call 205-617-9164 or email Java Lewis at javalewis19540@gmail.com. The venue is the Harbert Center in downtown Birmingham.
Nicki Minaj in concert
Nicki Minaj is a global rap icon and pop culture phenomenon known for her sharp lyrics, distinctive style and larger-than-life persona. Bursting onto the scene with her 2007 mixtape “Playtime Is Over,” she achieved mainstream success with her debut album, “Pink Friday” (2010), featuring hits like “Super Bass.” Renowned for her rapid-fire flow and versatile vocal abilities, Minaj blends rap with pop, R&B and dancehall effortlessly. With more than 100 million records sold worldwide, Minaj holds multiple awards, including six American Music Awards and 10 BET Awards. Beyond music, she’s a fashion trailblazer and women’s empowerment advocate, and has starred in films like “The Other Woman” and “Barbershop: The Next Cut.” The performance is at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Sunday, Sept. 15, at 9 p.m.
Saint George Middle Eastern Food Festival
Thousands are expected to attend the annual Saint George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Explore food, dance and music through a variety of cultural activities Sept. 12-14. The festival schedule includes church tours, live music, dance performances and vendors. The hookah lounge is new this year and will be open Friday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Here is a sample of what’s on the menu:
- Baked kibbee.
- Baked chicken.
- Spinach pies.
- Falafel sandwiches.
- Arabic salad.
- Rolled grape leaves.
- Hummus and bread.
- Baklava.
- Booza ice cream.
- Arabic coffee.
For information about the menu, drive thru, take out, inside pickup, deliveries and order options, click here. The Saint George Melkite Greek-Catholic Church is at 425 16th Ave. South in Birmingham.