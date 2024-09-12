James Spann: Wet, windy day for Alabama, with a few brief tornadoes possible

WINDY, WET DAY AHEAD: Rain is widespread across Alabama this morning as Francine moves up into south Mississippi as a weakening tropical low. Here are the weather issues today.

WIND: A wind advisory is in effect for most of Alabama today. Gradient winds will hit 30-40 mph at times, with the higher gusts over the western half of the state.

RAIN: A flash flood watch is in effect for much of Alabama; rain amounts through Friday night will be 2-4 inches for most communities, but model data suggests totals could exceed 4 inches over parts of north Alabama as the remnant circulation of Francine stalls near Memphis. The heaviest rain is mostly over for the Alabama Gulf Coast, and the rain will taper off along the Florida coast later today.

There will be breaks in the rain, but occasional showers and a few thunderstorms are likely through Friday, with potential for heavy rain at times.

TORNADOES: A few brief, isolated tornadoes are possible later today and early tonight across Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains a slight risk (level 2 of 5) from near Birmingham south to Andalusia and Dothan; a marginal risk (level 1) covers the rest of the state.

If sufficient instability can develop, a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The main window comes from about 10 this morning through 8 tonight. Tornadoes produced by a tropical system are typically short-lived and on the low end of the EF scale, but they are still dangerous, and we will be watching radar trends closely.

The SPC maintains a marginal risk Friday over much of north and east Alabama, again for the potential for a few brief, isolated tornadoes.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather will remain unsettled with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. It won’t be a total washout, but if you have something planned outdoors expect some rain at times with highs between 77 and 82 degrees, and only a limited amount of sun.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms remain possible Monday and Tuesday, but the weather trends much drier over the latter half of the week as a north flow develops across the Deep South.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Seven is in the eastern Atlantic this morning; it will remain far from land with only a slow motion to the west over the next five days. Most global models suggest this system will turn north into the open Atlantic.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Showers are possible for high school football games across Alabama Friday night; temperatures will be in the 70s.

Alabama will take on Wisconsin Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly cloudy with only a small risk of a passing shower during the game. Temperatures will rise from 77 degrees at kickoff to near 81 by the final whistle.

UAB plays at Arkansas Saturday (3:15 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s at kickoff, falling into the low 80s by the end of the game.

Auburn hosts New Mexico Saturday at Jordan Hare Stadium (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we can’t rule out some rain during the game. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: Frederic made landfall on the Alabama Gulf Coast, passing over Dauphin Island and crossing the coastline near the Alabama-Mississippi border. A wind gust of 145 miles per hour was measured on equipment atop the Dauphin Island Bridge. The bridge was destroyed. A wind gust of 139 mph was measured at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab before the equipment failed. A storm surge of 12 feet was observed in Gulf Shores. Nearly all structures within 200 yards of the Alabama coast were destroyed. Total damages were $2.3 billion, making Frederic the most expensive hurricane to strike the United States up to that point.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.