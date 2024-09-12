James Spann: Windy, wet afternoon for Alabama; unsettled weather through Sunday

WINDY AFTERNOON: Gradient winds are gusting to 30-40 mph over the western half of Alabama this afternoon as the remnant circulation of Francine moves up I-55 in Mississippi. At midafternoon, about 42,000 are without power in Alabama; the winds will slowly diminish tonight.

Radar shows a number of tropical rain bands across the state producing heavy rain; a flash flood watch remains in effect for all of Alabama except the southwest counties. Occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue through Friday.

TORNADO THREAT: So far, tornadoes have been a no-show across Alabama today thanks to a stable air mass. A brief, isolated tornado or two still can’t be ruled out this evening, mainly over the southern two-thirds of the state. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) across much of north, central and east Alabama Friday.

Again, a few brief, isolated tornadoes are possible in the marginal risk area, especially from around noon to 8 p.m. The main risk is over the eastern half of Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather will remain unsettled with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. It won’t be a total washout, but if you have something planned outdoors expect some rain at times with highs between 77 and 82 degrees and only a limited amount of sun.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers remain possible Monday and Tuesday, but the weather trends much drier over the latter half of the week as a north flow develops across the Deep South.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Seven is in the eastern Atlantic this morning; it will remain far from land with only a slow motion to the west over the next five days. It remains to be seen whether this affects any land.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Showers are possible for high school football games across Alabama Friday night; temperatures will be in the 70s.

Alabama will take on Wisconsin Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly cloudy with only a small risk of a passing shower during the game. Temperatures will rise from 77 degrees at kickoff to near 81 by the final whistle.

UAB plays at Arkansas Saturday (3:15 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s at kickoff, falling into the low 80s by the end of the game.

Auburn hosts New Mexico Saturday at Jordan Hare Stadium (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we can’t rule out some rain during the game. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: Frederic made landfall on the Alabama Gulf Coast, passing over Dauphin Island and crossing the coastline near the Alabama-Mississippi border. A wind gust of 145 miles per hour was measured on equipment atop the Dauphin Island Bridge. The bridge was destroyed. A wind gust of 139 mph was measured at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab before the equipment failed. A storm surge of 12 feet was observed in Gulf Shores. Nearly all structures within 200 yards of the Alabama coast were destroyed. Total damages were $2.3 billion, making Frederic the most expensive hurricane to strike the United States up to that point.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.