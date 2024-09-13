Did this Alabama artist design your favorite album cover?

If your favorite album cover envelops music by Lynyrd Skynyrd, James Brown, Waylon Jennings, Steppenwolf, Willie Nelson, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Jerry Lee Lewis, Isaac Hayes, Patti Smith or the Atlanta Rhythm Section, there is a chance an artist from Alabama’s Wiregrass had a hand in it.

Mike McCarty is a Dothan native and an Auburn University graduate who formed a design studio business with his wife, Sherri, and McCartyGraphics would go on to work on album covers, posters and other artwork with some of music’s most iconic artists.

McCarty talks about his career and why he will never retire in the video below.

