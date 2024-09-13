From tailgate to touchdown | Tuscaloosa
From The Strip to the Walk of Champions, here’s your ultimate guide to a gameday in Title Town. Roll Tide!
Rama Jama’s
If you’re searching for amazing food and learning about the history of the Crimson Tide, this staple, which opened in 1996, is the one for you. Rama Jama’s is just outside Bryant-Denny Stadium and is a T-Town tradition.
Gallettes
Nothing screams an 11 a.m. kickoff like the infamous Yellowhammer in a yellow cup at this popular bar on the strip. The closest bar to Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gallettes is deemed the best “pre-game” in town.
The Quad
Once you’re fueled up, it’s time to hit the tailgate. With Denny Chimes as a view, the quad is full of fans, tents and fun.
Walk of Champions
It’s almost game time. Grab your shakers and head to the Walk of Champions to see the team before they hit the field.
Buffalo Phil’s
Looking for an afternoon bite to eat, this local favorite is known for its wings and beer selection. ESPN named Buffalo Phil’s one of the best places to eat in Tuscaloosa.
The Strip
Your one-stop shop for bars, entertainment and loads of fun.
Quick Grill
Before you call it a night, take a pit stop at a student favorite, Quick Grill. Just like the name, this is a quick late-night hot spot with its signature dish being the Messy Fries.