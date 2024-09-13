The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Preview Week 3
Alabama seeks to stay perfect as the Crimson Tide travels to Wisconsin for its first road game of the season and Auburn hopes to bounce back from last week’s disappointing loss as the Tigers host New Mexico.
The Next Round guys take a look at those games and more in this third week of the college football season.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts. Alabama Crimson Tide fans can access original public and subscriber content from Cover Crimson. Auburn Tiger fans can access original public and subscriber content at The Barn.