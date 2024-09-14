Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Hot Bacon Dressing

Brussels Sprouts with Hot Bacon Dressing are roasted at a high temperature and then tossed in a decadent sweet, tangy bacon dressing. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)

Do you hate Brussels sprouts? Prepare to change your mind. These are, by far, the best Brussels sprouts I’ve ever had. Seriously. This is, undoubtedly, my favorite way to make the cruciferous veggie.

Roasting them at a super-high temperature gives them so much flavor as the natural sugars in the sprouts caramelize. And then, this stupid delicious dressing is made with bacon grease, onion, garlic, vinegar, brown sugar and a touch of Dijon mustard. It’s sweet, smoky, tangy and complements the Brussels sprouts in an amazing way.

Do Brussels sprouts really taste different now?

I read the other day that Brussels sprouts actually taste different now than when we were kids, so I did a little research.

Apparently, Brussels sprouts really do taste different now, and there’s a fascinating reason behind it. The Brussels sprouts that many of us enjoy today are milder and less bitter than the ones from decades past, and it’s all thanks to some clever plant breeding.

Back in the day, Brussels sprouts had a strong, bitter taste that turned off a lot of people. The bitterness comes from compounds called glucosinolates, which are present in many cruciferous vegetables. While these compounds are good for you, they can make the sprouts a bit too intense for some palates.

In the 1990s, vegetable breeders in the Netherlands started working on making Brussels sprouts more palatable by selectively breeding varieties with lower levels of glucosinolates. They managed to create new strains of Brussels sprouts that still had all the health benefits but were much milder in flavor. These new, sweeter varieties quickly became popular and are now the standard in many parts of the world.

So, if you hated Brussels sprouts as a kid, it might be time to try them again.

10 tips for making the best roasted Brussels sprouts

Making the best roasted Brussels sprouts is all about achieving that perfect balance of crispy, caramelized edges and tender, flavorful insides. Here are my tricks to help you nail it every single time.

1. Choose the right sprouts.

Start with fresh, firm Brussels sprouts. Smaller sprouts tend to be sweeter and more tender, while larger ones can be a bit more bitter. Try to pick sprouts that are similar in size for even cooking.

2. Preheat the oven.

Make sure your oven is fully preheated to 425 degrees before you put in the sprouts. A hot oven is crucial for getting that crispy exterior.

3. Dry them thoroughly.

After washing your Brussels sprouts, be sure to dry them completely. Any excess moisture will cause them to steam rather than roast, which can prevent them from getting crispy.

4. Cut for caramelization.

Slice your Brussels sprouts in half, and if they’re particularly large, you might even quarter them. This exposes more surface area to the heat, which helps with caramelization and creates those deliciously crispy edges.

5. Be generous with oil.

Don’t skimp on the oil. Toss the sprouts in enough olive oil (or another fat like melted butter or bacon grease) to coat them evenly. This not only helps them roast beautifully but also enhances their flavor.

6. Use a hot pan.

You can even preheat your roasting pan in the oven before adding the Brussels sprouts. A hot pan gives the sprouts a head start on that crispy texture as soon as they hit the surface. I also like to use a dark- colored pan since the dark color absorbs and distributes heat faster than lighter pans, meaning even more caramelization on your veggies.

7. Don’t line the pan.

I love the convenience of lining a baking sheet with parchment, aluminum foil or one of those silicone baking mats. It makes cleanup so easy. But I don’t recommend doing that for roasting veggies like this. To get the maximum caramelization, we need to get the sprouts touching the pan as much as possible and the foil, parchment and mat all keep that from happening. Yeah, you’ll have to put a little elbow grease in cleaning that pan, but I promise it’s worth it.

8. Don’t overcrowd the pan.

Give the Brussels sprouts plenty of space on the baking sheet. Overcrowding will cause them to steam rather than roast. Spread them out in a single layer, cut side down, for maximum caramelization. You can even use two pans if you need to.

9. Season strategically.

Season the Brussels sprouts with ample salt before roasting.

10. Roast without stirring.

Resist the urge to stir them. Letting the sprouts sit undisturbed on the pan for 15-20 minutes helps them develop a deep, golden-brown color on the cut side.

Can I cut this recipe in half?

Because this recipe takes a little more time and effort and is the perfect side dish for company, I scaled it up a bit. (I happen to think it’s perfect for Thanksgiving.) But if you need less, you can certainly cut this recipe in half. It works just fine that way.

Brussels Sprouts with Hot Bacon Dressing

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

2 pounds Brussels sprouts

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

8 slices bacon (cut in 1-inch pieces)

½ yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. If you’d like, preheat a large, rimmed baking sheet in the oven as well.

Trim the stem ends and slice each sprout in half.

Place them in a large bowl. Add the olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt and toss to coat.

In a large skillet, over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp.

Use a slotted spoon to remove the bacon pieces, leaving the drippings in the pan.

Add the Brussels sprouts, cut side down, to the rimmed baking sheet. Be sure not to crowd the sheet pan.

Roast for 20 to 25 minutes or until deep golden brown and the exterior leaves are crispy.

While the Brussels sprouts cook, drain away all but 3 tablespoons of bacon grease from the skillet and return it to medium-low heat.

Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until tender – 5 to 8 minutes.

Add the minced garlic and cook for 1 minute or until fragrant.

Add the apple cider vinegar, brown sugar and Dijon mustard.

Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until the mixture starts to thicken, stirring occasionally – about 5 minutes.

Add salt and pepper to taste. (I usually add about ½ teaspoon of salt and ¼ teaspoon of pepper.)

Once the sprouts are roasted, add them to the skillet and toss to coat in the hot bacon dressing. Serve immediately.

Recipe notes

Nutrition information: calories 221 kilocalories, carbohydrates 18 grams, protein 7 grams, fat 14 grams, saturated fat 4 grams, polyunsaturated fat 2 grams, monounsaturated fat 8 grams, trans fat 0.03 grams, cholesterol 15 milligrams, sodium 488 milligrams, potassium 519 milligrams, fiber 5 grams, sugar 10 grams, vitamin A 865IU, vitamin C 97 milligrams, calcium 60 milligrams, iron 2 milligrams.

