Robin Kramer is helping Alabamians in need take the next step

Next Step Farms is a nonprofit organization that teaches life skills to adults with special needs. Robin Kramer is the founder and CEO of the farm. (Next Step Farms)

Robin Kramer is the heart and soul behind Next Step Farms, a nonprofit in Madison County that helps adults with special needs learn life skills through farming. As the founder and CEO, Kramer brings her 25 years of experience as a special education teacher to create a hands-on learning environment.

Kramer spent her teaching career in Madison County, where she saw firsthand the limited opportunities for adults with special needs, especially those with lower cognitive abilities. They often struggled to find meaningful work or further education, which left them and their families feeling lost.

During Kramer’s last few years of teaching, she integrated practical skills into her curriculum. With her principal’s support, she started a small market in her classroom and introduced chickens (yes, live chickens in school), which helped students learn responsibility through immersive learning.

Now, at Next Step Farms, Kramer has taken this idea to a whole new level. The farm is home to 30 chickens, 10 goats, a dog, two pigs, a goose, a duck, an orchard and 30 raised garden beds. Participants learn a wide range of skills, from canning and preserving to cooking and caring for animals. Over the past three years, the farm has welcomed more than 30 clients, many of whom have achieved their goals and moved on to new adventures.

We wanted to find out more about why Kramer gives back to Alabama. Here, she talks about what makes the farm so special and why she loves the state she calls home.

This is Alabama: What’s your favorite part about living in Alabama?

Robin Kramer: The laid-back Southern style. Southerners are given a lot of flak saying that we just don’t like the fast-paced life. And to some extent that’s true, but it is the wholesome family style that’s strong in Alabama. We don’t forget one another. You are connected and your neighbors are your family.

TIA: Name an Alabamian who inspires you and why.

Kramer: That would be my mother. My mom has such a kind, sweet, loving heart and she sees the good in everybody. And because she sees the good in everybody, she encourages you to see the good in everybody. And I mean, she, when she walks in the room, everything is better.

Funny story. When we rescued our two pigs, a goose and a duck that belong here at Next Step Farms, I needed a place to put them. So I put them at her house. My 77-year-old mother has fallen in love with those two pigs and a goose and a duck. And every time I say we’re coming to get them to move them this weekend, she finds something wrong with our pen here so that they can’t move.

I believe she comes over and sabotages it so that we have to repair other things. She’s very lovable. She’s very inspiring. You don’t want to let her down.

TIA: What’s the most beautiful place in Alabama?

Kramer: Next Step Farms!

It’s 15 acres of rolling hills. What I love about it is you can go out there any time of day or night and stand outside and just listen. And you feel the calm of the environment. You hear the animals, you feel the breeze and it’s a peaceful sense of everything’s gonna be OK.

When I’ve had days where I feel like I just can’t go any further, my husband will say, let’s go sit on the farm. And we’ll come up here with a picnic dinner and sit on the farm and it makes everything better.

And on days where we’ve been grant recipients or we’ve had great success or there have just been wonderful things happening, he’ll say, let’s go sit out on the farm. And I’m like, why? And he’s like, to humble us. And it works both ways. Same medicine package works both ways.

TIA: What’s one restaurant you recommend people go to when they visit your town?

Kramer: They need to go see Tastees. Tastees is located on Jeff Road, and it is a hot dog and sub shop.

I mean, you gotta get the Nasty Dog just because of the name. It’s got sauerkraut and mustard and chili on it. But my favorite sub, which you can get in a wrap, is the Tastee Lectable. And it has ham and cream cheese and pepper jelly.

TIA: What is one place in Alabama that you’ve always wanted to visit but haven’t been to yet?

Kramer: Oh, I want to do the whole wine trail. You know, the winery tour, there’s like eight or nine of them across the state and I’ve popped in one or two, but I would love to just do the whole wine trail because it takes you on the back roads and the outskirts of different locations in Alabama.

TIA: What is one thing people across the country should know about Alabama?

Kramer: That we have a caring heart. Regardless of what television and stereotypes have created us to look like — the images out there show that we’re extremely this and extremely that, but there are good people here. There are good people rooted in faith here.

It’s a community of faith. Faith in each other, faith in God and faith in mankind that things are gonna be better. We’re gonna get through it together.

