Birds, snails, turtles and more: Scot Duncan protects Alabama’s amazing creatures

When you think of birdwatching, you may think of older folks with binoculars, quietly observing nature in all its feathered glory. But Scot Duncan, Ph.D., the executive director of Alabama Audubon, is on a mission to change that image. Since stepping into his role two years ago, Duncan has helped share his passion for Alabama’s birds with a growing community of bird-curious enthusiasts.

Growing up on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Duncan was immersed in the world of birds since birth — and, he jokes, in utero — thanks to his parents. This early passion led him to a career as a biologist, studying ecosystems around the world, from the tropics of Africa and Latin America to the icy expanses of Antarctica. He moved to the Birmingham area with his wife, Ginger, in 2002, where he started his 20-year career as a professor at Birmingham-Southern College and Ginger began her medical residency at UAB. Duncan quickly fell in love with Alabama’s landscapes and biodiversity and was inspired to write “Southern Wonder: Alabama’s Surprising Biodiversity,” which he says is the book he was looking for but couldn’t find when he first moved to Alabama. It’s a widely read and taught text. “I’ve even met people who have said that they’ve moved to Alabama in part because of that book, because they wanted to be part of this experience,” he says. “So that’s been really validating, gratifying and humbling all at once.” Now, in his role with Alabama Audubon, Duncan is focused on expanding the organization’s reach and inclusivity. He’s overseeing initiatives that protect birds and bring birding to new audiences across the state. From the Black Belt Birding Festival, which highlights the rich avian life of Alabama’s Black Belt region, to Project Safe Flight, which aims to reduce bird collisions with windows, Duncan is leading efforts that make birding accessible and impactful. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Audubon (@alaudubon)

We wanted to ask Duncan about his passion for Alabama’s biodiversity and what he considers the most beautiful place in our state.

This is Alabama: What is your favorite part about living in Alabama?

Scot Duncan: Because this is where the Appalachians start, and we have mountains, major river valleys, plains and coasts. In less than a half-day drive, I can be in very different landscapes with different topographies, rivers, ecosystems, species and local cultures.

TIA: What is one thing people across the country should know about Alabama?

Duncan: We punch far above our weight for biodiversity and natural beauty. Alabama has more species than any state east of the Mississippi River and ranks fourth in total species diversity among U.S. states.

We are the continental hotspot for freshwater fishes and frogs, the global hotspot on Earth for freshwater mussels, snails, crayfishes and turtles, and we have over 450 species of birds that have been seen in Alabama. Alabama has powerful potential to become a national and global destination to witness and celebrate Earth’s amazing biodiversity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Lydeard (@thesneakysparrow)

TIA: Where is the most beautiful place in Alabama?

Duncan: There are so many to choose from. Among my favorites are the Black Belt, the home of Alabama’s largest tallgrass prairies, where I can see bird species normally found in the midwestern U.S.; Dauphin Island and Fort Morgan, where you can witness multicolored flocks of birds of every shape, size and color arrive from the tropics in spring or heading south in the fall. But the place I get most excited about visiting is in the Paint Rock River Valley in northeast Alabama. Here you have a labyrinth of mountains that rise out of the Tennessee River floodplain creating coves and canyons draped in lush forests that have more tree species than any place on the continent north of southern Mexico.

There’s a higher density of caves here than in most of the world. There is an abundance of public lands that people can hike, hunt or fish. And nestled amongst these mountains is the Paint Rock River, which harbors hundreds of fish, mussel and snail species that managed to escape the flooding of the Tennessee Valley when it was dammed.

TIA: What restaurant do you recommend in your hometown?

Duncan: Definitely Rojo here in Birmingham. I’m a vegetarian and sometimes pescatarian, and they’ve got some great vegetarian options. Laney DeJonge, who’s the co-owner, is fabulous. She’s an advocate for native plants in the city. I love the casual feel of the restaurant, and I especially love the outdoor dining in the warmer months.

This story was previously published by This is Alabama. Want to read more good news about Alabama? Sign up for the This is Alabama newsletter here.