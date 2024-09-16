National publication ranks Regions’ reputation among top 20 banks nationwide

Trade publication American Banker’s 2024 Top 20 Banks by Reputation lists Regions as No. 2 in the entire nation based on the publication’s annual study, which measures the emotional connection individuals have with financial organizations.

For Regions Chairman, President and CEO John Turner, this latest industry accolade speaks directly to the commitment of Regions’ teams and how its associates deliver tailored services every day to help people build financial success.

“While I’m very pleased about Regions’ placement in this list, I’m even more proud of our teams whose hard work and dedication make an incredible impact on our customers, clients and community members every day,” he said. “Our associates are the foundation that our reputation is built on.”

Based on four questions measuring degrees of trust, respect, admiration and good feelings, American Banker’s scores are highlighted by several key factors, including strong leadership and a well-managed organization, fair and ethical behavior and transparent business practices, financial performance and underlying principles of ethical, inclusive and sustainable business practices.

Regions’ most recent Shared Value Report indicates that the bank “strives to do what is right and fair and is guided by what will make its business stronger, including engaging in transparent stakeholder dialogue, making practical decisions to increase efficiency and reduce emissions and energy use, and investing in evolving technologies that will enhance our operations and data security.”

In addition to its reputation among individual customers, businesses also recognize Regions as a source of consultative service and specialty capabilities. Whether providing award-winning financing solutions for corporate clients that increase U.S. exports, expanding Treasury Management service abilities or focusing on growing small businesses in locations throughout its service area, the bank’s focus on growing and sustaining businesses of every size further contribute to the health and wellness of national and local economies.

Reputation is so important to Regions’ business model and corporate governance that it created its own department. Led by Susan Anderson, the Reputation Management team works to identify reputation risk and to strengthen and reinforce the bank’s corporate culture — all while encouraging strong relationships with stakeholders.

“Our latest accolade – which comes on the heels of other high-profile industry recognitions and honors over the last few months alone — is evidence,” Anderson said, “that Regions associates are doing just that: managing our strong reputation through hard work, dedication and a fervent commitment to doing the right thing for those we serve.”