5 places to celebrate Oktoberfest in Alabama

Oktoberfest originated in Munich, Germany, in 1810, but it's celebrated annually in several places around Alabama, including some cities settled by German immigrants. (contributed)

Strike up the oompah band and break out the lederhosen. It’s time to tap into the world’s best beer party, Oktoberfest.

Originating in Munich, the two-week celebration has become one of Germany’s greatest exports, celebrated worldwide in festivals filled with beer and sausages.

The funny thing is much of Oktoberfest in Germany is observed before October. Munich’s grand party officially starts in late September and continues through three weekends (and the weekdays between), ending the first weekend in October. This year it’s Sept. 21 through Oct. 6.

Alabama is a great place for Oktoberfest. Cities like Cullman and St. Florian, which were first settled and farmed in the 1870s by German immigrants, host public fests inspired by Munich’s version. Other cities also hold variations with beery themes. Most state breweries and brew pubs come out with their own special Oktoberfest beers and throw in-house parties.

Munich’s Oktoberfest evolved from the week-long nuptials in 1810 of King Ludvig I and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The happy couple decided to repeat the fun for their anniversaries, and then city leaders took over in 1819.

Today’s Munich Oktoberfest is a carnival, with rides and other family fun. Last year, 7.2 million people attended.

The official beer of Oktoberfest is a style known as Märzen. Traditionally these were brewed extra-strong in March to last in cold storage until the next harvest, so they were perfect for an October beer festival.

Only six designated German breweries make the beer served at Munich’s Oktoberfest. Their beer flows freely, starting with the ceremonial tapping of a keg on day one. Last year’s attendees quaffed 6.5 million liters of it.

Our fests are more modest but still plenty of fun. Here is the lineup in Alabama.

Cullman's Oktoberfest is Oct. 3-5. (Lyndsey McCormick / Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism)

Oct. 3-5

Hofbrauhaus, one of the six official breweries that make Oktoberfest beer for Munich’s fest, is the main pour in Cullman as well. In addition to Hofbrauhaus’ Oktoberfest (golden) and Märzen (amber) brews, its Hefe (cloudy wheat), dunkel (dark) and original (golden) lager also are featured. Products of German breweries Warsteiner, Tucher and Weihenstephan, as well as Cullman’s Goat Island brewery, also will be available.

Events include contests for bratwurst eating, wiener dog racing, pet and human costumes and stein hoisting. Musicians, acrobats and lots of food are on the bill. Start Saturday with a 5k or 10k race (“Burn those beer carbs,” organizers say).

Times: 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Admission: Free.

Oct. 4-5

It starts with a kickoff dinner Friday evening at the St. Florian Senior Center, serving pork tenderloin, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, cooked apples, cole slaw, cornbread and desserts.

The main event on Saturday at St. Florian Park includes a tractor parade, antique car and truck show, barbecue cookoff and music at the pavilion. Of course, there’s a Biergarten. Last year’s Oktoberfest drew 25,000 people.

Times: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday

Admission: The dinner Friday is $20. Admission is free to Saturday’s fest.

Oct. 5

Technically it’s not an Oktoberfest party, but rather a beer party held in October. In its 26th year, the pub crawl hits 14 venues pouring a total of 56 samples. A printable map released at festival time shows the locations and which beers and ciders they offer.

Times: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Admission: A $35 ticket buys a souvenir mug, a wristband for admission to the bars and a temporary membership card. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are also available at the participating venues. Once you purchase a ticket, you must register for a confirmation number to gain admission.

Oct. 5

This arts and crafts festival at Moody City Park features food, live music on two stages, arts and crafts vendors and the Annual Cruisin’ for a Miracle Car Show. Kids’ activities include a petting zoo, inflatables and free pony rides.

Times: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Admission: Free.

Oct. 18-19

Billed as “the South’s favorite craft beer festival,” it starts with a Friday night beer dinner and ceremonial tapping of the keg, with the War Damn Polka Band performing. The family-style menu includes soft pretzels, sausages, schnitzel, German-style potato salad, braised red cabbage and Black Forest cookies.

Saturday’s main event features beers from commercial breweries as well as home-brewers alley (the latter includes a competition for the fan favorite). The fun includes a stein-hoisting competition, wiener dog races, Mr. and Miss Oktoberfest competition and live music. Select college football games will be streamed (Auburn is at Missouri that day).

Times: 6:30-8:30 Friday (beer dinner), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

Admission: Tickets to the dinner are $125. A special package is $175 (for Friday and Saturday events). Saturday tickets start at $50 for basic entry and $75 for a deluxe package (including a “neck nosh” pretzel necklace).

This story originally was published on the Soul-Grown website.