Renew Our Rivers fall cleanup season revs up Sept. 18 at Smith Lake

On Sept. 18-19, Alabama Power resumes Renew Our Rivers cleanups for the fall season. The Smith Lake event is in partnership with residents and Smith Lake Civic Association volunteers. (Alabama Power)

With temperatures dropping slightly, volunteers are returning to Alabama lakes to help with Renew Our Rivers (ROR) cleanups for fall.

Since cleanups began 25 years ago at Plant Gadsden on Lake Neely Henry, more than 133,000 volunteers have removed 16.8 million pounds of trash in ROR events on lakes and waterways across the Southeast.

Now in its silver anniversary year – with the first cleanup at Valley Creek on March 1, 2024 – more than 1,600 ROR volunteers have thus far removed 66 tons of trash.

After a short summer break, Alabama Power ROR Coordinator Mike Clelland leads Smith Lake Civic Association (SLCA) volunteers Sept. 18-19 in cleaning Smith Lake in Walker County. He noted that two earlier ROR events at Smith Lake were canceled because of bad weather.

The trash haul removed by SLCA members during an ROR cleanup in 2023. (Roger Treglown)

On Wednesday and Thursday, Smith Lake resident Roger Treglown, who helped coordinate the event, will join 16 SLCA volunteers on the water at 8:30 a.m. to work. Treglown said SLCA members will break at noon for lunch, then work until 5-6 p.m. Lake levels at Smith already are lower for fall, making it easier to remove some items.

Clelland said, “After 25 years, the cleanups are going as strong as they ever have been. A lot of that is because there are newer folks and newer generations of folks getting involved.” Clelland continues the cleanup work at Lake Demopolis on Sept. 20-21.

He’s seen a slight decrease in trash collected on the lakes: “It’s not a sharp decline, but I think overall, you can go back and look and see where the height of it was in poundage, and it’s slowly been dropping down,” said Clelland, who has worked at Alabama Power for 17 years. “There’s still plenty out there, though.

“Right now, we’re running pretty close to doing what we’ve done the past five or six years. COVID slowed the numbers, but now we’re on par for participation and trash removal,” he added.

At Smith Lake, Clelland expects to remove some big dock floats that loosened during storms. When possible, cleanup volunteers leave docks in a trash bin and haul them to a landfill. However, some floats are so heavy and waterlogged they can’t be removed.

“We’ve been concentrating on the smaller hand trash that’s been washed up in back of some of these little pockets,” he said. “It will be more bottles and cans.”

The cleanups end Nov. 15. After that, Clelland will begin setting the 2025 schedule.

“ROR events are a great opportunity for people of all ages to come out and get involved in improving our waterways,” Clelland said.

2024 fall ROR cleanups

Sept. 20-21: Lake Demopolis (location TBD)

Contact: Jason Arledge at cjarledg@southernco.com

Sept. 28: Village Creek

Contact: Marilyn Roberts at marilynvilcreek@bellsouth.net

Sept. 23-28: Neely Henry Lake (Coosa River)

Contact: Lisa Dover at 256-549-0900

Oct. 1: Dog River (Mobile County)

Contact: Angel Daw at tadaw@southernco.com

Oct. 2-3: Mobile River (Plant Barry)

Contact: Jeff Reeves 251-829-2746

Oct. 5: Lake Mitchell (Coosa River)

Contact: Dale Vann at 205-910-3713

Oct. 10: Plant Miller (Locust Fork)

Contact: Marybeth Vines at 205-488-2033

or mewillis@southernco.com

Oct. 22-24: R.L. Harris

(Tallapoosa River-Lake Wedowee)

Contact: Crystal White at 256-396-5093

or Scott Teal at 770-301-7494

Nov. 1-2 Lake Martin (Tallapoosa River)

Contact: John Thompson at 334-399-3289 or

https://www.lmra.info/contact-us

Nov. 14-15: Smith Lake (Winston County)

Contact: Jim Eason at msgjeason@yahoo.com.