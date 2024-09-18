James Spann: Dry pattern for Alabama through the weekend; eyes on the Gulf next week

WARM SEPTEMBER DAY: Temperatures are mostly between 85 and 90 degrees across Alabama this afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. There’s nothing on radar at midafternoon; tonight will be fair with a low in the 60s.

DRY DAYS: Showers will be very hard to find across Alabama through the weekend with partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights. Heat levels will rise, and afternoon highs will be close to 90 degrees Friday through Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Global models are now suggesting there could be enough moisture for a few isolated showers early in the week ahead of a front; highs will be in the 80s.

TROPICS: There are no named systems in the Atlantic basin this afternoon. There is a 50% chance (based on the latest National Hurricane Center outlook) the disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic (former Tropical Storm Gordon) will develop, but it will move northward far from land.

Closer to home, a broad area of low pressure will likely form this weekend over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. This will likely drift into the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week; there is no way at this time of knowing whether this develops, where it goes or the intensity. It is simply an area to watch.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear for the high school games across the state Friday night with temperatures falling into the 70s.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Arkansas (2:30 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The sky will be sunny with temperatures between 87 and 90 degrees during most of the game.

Jacksonville State hosts Southern Miss (2 p.m. kickoff) at AmFirst Stadium. Expect a sunny sky with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Troy hosts Florida A&M Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures about 85 degrees at kickoff and mid 70s by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1926: The great Miami Hurricane produced winds of 138 mph that drove ocean waters into the Biscayne Bay, drowning 135 people. The eye of the hurricane passed over Miami, at which time the barometric pressure reached 27.61 inches. Tides up to 12 feet high accompanied the storm, which claimed 372 lives.

ON THIS DATE IN 2003: Hurricane Isabel made landfall on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Although Isabel had been a Category 5 hurricane at its peak, it struck the United States as a Category 2 storm. Still, it caused more than $5 billion in damage to the Mid-Atlantic states and killed 16 people directly.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.