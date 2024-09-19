Can’t Miss Alabama: Welcome autumn at the Birmingham Food + Culture Festival, state fair

Experience cuisine, heritage, culture, character and traditions at the Birmingham Food + Culture Festival Sept. 19-22. (contributed)

Birmingham Food + Culture Festival

Celebrate “the year of Alabama” featuring guest chefs from out of town at the Birmingham Food + Culture Festival Sept. 19-22. Experience cuisine, heritage, culture, character and traditions that make Birmingham a food destination. The four-day festival will feature more than 100 chefs and mixologists, 10-plus collaborative dinners and five signature events. Chefs include Carla Hall, Timothy Hontzas, Rob McDaniel, Adam Evans, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Gregory Collier, Cheetie Kumar and Michelle Wallace. Follow this link for the complete lineup and venues.

Sept. 19: Food + Frank: The Frank Stitt Award for Industry Excellence, Birmingham Museum of Art, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 20: Food + Heritage, Streets of Pepper Place, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sept. 21: Food + Market Mix, Market at Pepper Place, 7 a.m. to noon.

Sept. 21: Food + Fire, Sloss Furnaces Historic Landmark, noon to 5 p.m.

Sept. 22: Food + Funk: Grits + Grooves, Sloss Furnaces Historic Landmark, Water Tower, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Throughout the week and weekend, restaurants will host out-of-town guest chefs for one-night-only collaborative menu offerings at the Food + Friends Dinner Series. The dinners will not be ticketed, allowing the community to get a taste of Food + Culture Festival and driving traffic to area restaurants.

Human Rights New Works Festival

Red Mountain Theatre will host its annual Human Rights New Works Festival Sept. 20-22. Readings of four plays will cover challenging topics such as art, grief, race relations, immigration, intolerance and addiction through the lens of emerging theater works. The festival will feature four pieces – two musicals and two plays – in various stages of completion. The simply staged readings are paired with artist talkbacks, which include nonprofit community groups working in each area.

Performances are:

Sept. 20: “The River.” Set in the late 1800s, this coming-of-age musical sees a mysterious doctor arrive in a rural town just ahead of a plague that will redefine a girl’s life.

Sept. 21: “Dissonance.” Can a Black woman and a white woman have a candid discussion about race without destroying their friendship? Writer/actors Marci J. Duncan and Kerry Sandell bring their two-woman show about racial differences in the American experience to the festival.

Sept. 21: “Fountain of You.” A dark musical comedy that takes on the preoccupation with youth and beauty, through the voice of a 30-something actress who will risk a pact with evil to get her old life back.

Sept. 22: “The Garment.” The newest work from Southern playwright Audrey Cefaly tackles gender and generational dynamics in the art world in this tragicomedy about marginalization, fashion and a woodpecker.

For the complete details and ticket information, visit the website.

Birmingham Legion soccer

The Magic City’s professional soccer team, Birmingham Legion FC, will face Miami FC at Protective Stadium Sunday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m. Family entertainment includes Hispanic Heritage Night. Birmingham Legion FC games are broadcast live on WABM My68. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information.

Upcoming games:

Oct. 6: North Carolina FC, 4 p.m.

Oct. 13: Las Vegas Lights FC, 4 p.m.

Tickets and more information are available here.

Cars at the Cave

Car lovers will enjoy the sixth annual Cars at the Cave at Rickwood Caverns State Park Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Park gates open at 8 a.m. for car registration. Ricky the Rickwood Bat, the park’s mascot, will make a special appearance among entertainment and food trucks. Admission is $3. The park is at 370 Rickwood Park Road in Warrior.

Día de los Muertos exhibit

Bare Hands will present exhibits from its annual Día de los Muertos Festival (Day of the Dead) in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month through Friday, Oct. 15, at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The exhibition will highlight a selection of Bare Hands’ massive art installations, costumes and homemade ofrendas, and will include tributes to George Floyd, Elijah McClain and others. The Día de los Muertos Festival will also take place at Sloss Furnaces on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Smith Lake (Walker County) is underway through Thursday, Sept. 19. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For additional details about the cleanup, contact Roger Treglown at 205-300-5253.

Additional lake cleanups for September:

Sept. 20-21: Lake Demopolis. Location to be determined. Contact Jason Arledge at cjarledg@southernco.com.

Sept. 28: Village Creek. Contact Marilyn Roberts at marilynvilcreek@bellsouth.net.

Sept. 23-28: Neely Henry Lake (Coosa River). Contact Lisa Dover at 256-549-0900.

ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 131,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,300 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete schedule, visit apcshorelines.com. The ROR schedule is subject to change.

Alabama State Fair

All ages will be entertained with family-friendly fun at the Alabama State Fair through Monday, Sept. 22. Fun seekers can enjoy attractions, shows, carnival rides, kiddie rides and fair food. Follow this link for ticket information. The state fair is at 1000 John Rogers Drive in Birmingham.

The Alabama State Fair will have carnival rides, shows and food through Sept. 22. (contributed) The Alabama State Fair will have carnival rides, shows and food through Sept. 22. (contributed)